Review: POTUS at Elmwood Playhouse

Potus is a satirical farce written by L.A.-based playwright and performer Selina Fillinge. The play opened on Broadway on April 27, 2022 at the Shubert Theatre. The premise is that It takes seven women to keep the President of the United States functioning—or at least trying to. As his chaotic three-year tenure reaches yet another crisis, it’s up to the women around him to save the day once again. As farces go, it is appropriately over-the-top, its absurdity, bold characters, and crazy antics prompt plenty of laughs.

The show opens with his Chief of Staff, Harriet (the terrific Amanda Bloom) and his Press Secretary, Jean (the wonderful Miran Robarts) dissecting the latest fallout from the President’s scandals—both sexual and sexist. Including a disastrous press conference where he blatantly disrespects his wife. When a powerful man mistreats a woman, it’s often women who are called upon to clean up the mess. These women move mountains to ensure that everything appears to be on the up and up as far as America and the POTUS's image are concerned, despite his best efforts to shatter it.

As the chaos unfolds, more female characters emerge through unexpected twists and sharp comedic turns. The president’s wife Margaret (the compelling Leslie F. Smithey ), Chris, a relentless journalist (the stellar Tonette Smith), determined to land a headline-worthy scoop. Then here’s the President’s controversial sibling, Bernadette (the dynamic Dana Duff), who is just shy of securing a presidential pardon. Dusty (the delightful Madison Landau), the President’s so-called “friend,” adds another layer of intrigue, while his overly eager secretary, Stephanie, (the hilarious Meg Sewell), determined to prove her worth—perhaps a little too much.

Unfortunately, they’re not just working for someone unethical or incompetent—they’re sustaining a system that not only enables such men but also entangles the very women tasked with keeping it afloat.

As Chris’ monologue clearly reveals;

“He should not have walked in this room, he should not be living in this house, he should not be running this nation and YOU KNOW IT! He’s the pyromaniac, but you gave him kindling, you gave him matches, you figured he’d burn his fingers and learn his lesson — well he DIDN’T!”

This sharp political satire cleverly contrasts the savvy, competent women working behind the scenes with the blundering men running the government. These characters embody the often-overlooked heroes who keep businesses, government offices, and institutions of higher learning afloat.

Under Claudia Stefany’s flawless direction, the production crackles with energy and precision. Her keen grasp of farce ensures a fast-paced, well staged production, where every moment of humor and heart is fully realized. The casting is exceptional, with seven talented actors delivering standout performances. Their comedic timing is impeccable, and their chemistry is a joy.

James Gardner’s opulent yet cleverly functional set design seamlessly transports us into multiple rooms of the White House, enhanced by Chantale Boudages’ skillful painting. Rob Ward’s lighting design, with assistance from Deanna Koski, adds depth and atmosphere, with the White House roofline subtly illuminated for a striking touch of color. Claudia Stefany’s thoughtful costume design, Lisa Spielman’s dynamic sound design, and meticulously curated props by Jennie Marino and Wendy Portney all work together to bring this iconic place to life.

Technical Director, Eric Zoback, did a masterful job. Stage Manager, Samantha Fiumara, and her busy crew kept the show running smoothly. A shout out to movement coach Kelsey Matheny, who choreographed some stunning physical comedy.

Potus delivers a sharp, witty, and thought-provoking glimpse at White House dynamics. It’s a fearless, fast-paced journey filled with biting humor and timely insights. A night out that will have you rolling with laughter while questioning the state of our current political situation.

POTUS is directed by Claudia Stefany. The production features Amanda Bloom (Larchmont, NY), Miran Robarts (Larchmont, NY), Meg Sewell (Congers, NY), Leslie F. Smithey (Briarcliff Manor, NY), Madison Landau (Rock Tavern, NY), Tonette Smith (Tappan, NY), and Dana Duff (Nyack, NY).

Through April 5, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm, with a captioned performance on Thursday April 3 at 8 pm.

Throughout the run of the show, Elmwood’s lobby gallery exhibits the work of the artists of Nyack Art Collective.

Be advised that the play contains strong language/ subject matter that may be unsuitable for children or sensitive audiences.

Tickets are $30, discounted to $27 for seniors, students, and service members. Visit elmwoodplayhouse.com

or call the Elmwood Playhouse box office at (845) 353-1313.

Cast photo by Omar Kozarsky

