Review: SON OF ZEUS at Penguin Repertory Theatre

Penguin Rep Theatre, now in its 48th season, continues its tradition of intimate, compelling storytelling with the powerful world premiere, Son of Zeus. A one-man tour-de-force written and performed by Jimmy Georgiades. Directed by acclaimed playwright and actress Gretchen Cryer, the production runs through July 27 in the company’s charming barn-turned-theatre in Historic Stony Point, New York.

Part personal memoir, part spiritual odyssey, Son of Zeus takes the audience on a raw, humorous, and unexpectedly tender journey through Georgiades’ upbringing in Hell’s Kitchen. The catalyst for this deeply reflective journey is a letter he received from a man in Greece claiming to be his half-brother—an unexpected connection that opened the door to long-buried questions about identity, heritage, and belonging. The son of a Greek American belly dancer and an abusive, mostly absent father, Georgiades lays bare a life shaped by myth, masculinity, and the echoes of generational trauma. “A Bronx Tale meets Zorba the Greek,” as Artistic Director Joe Brancato aptly describes it.

Georgiades is magnetic on stage. With nothing but a chair, a desk, a few props, and an arsenal of expressive characters. He flawlessly transforms into a myriad of interesting characters. He is a captivating performer—funny, magnetic, and deeply sincere.

Under Cryer’s direction, the production flows with clarity and purpose, always grounded in emotional truth. The pace is brisk and the storytelling crisp. The staging is simple yet effective, allowing Georgiades’ natural warmth and authenticity to shine.

Kudos to the Production Team: costumes by Christian Fleming and sound design by Max Silverstein subtly enhanced the world of the play. Brian Pacelli’s minimalist set—featuring carefully chosen props and beautifully curated projections—along with Cameron Filepas’ evocative lighting, allowed Georgiades’ storytelling to take center stage. The theatre’s intimacy—no seat more than 30 feet from the action—amplified every moment.

At its heart, Son of Zeus is the story of a man searching for a way to re-connect with his lost heritage—reclaiming not just the pride of his ancestry,, but reshaping it. A story about breaking cycles—of expectation, of violence, of silence. It’s about reclaiming identity, and remembering that we are not only born of myth, but capable of rewriting it.

In one unforgettable moment, Georgiades places a pair of boots—gifted to him by his brother—downstage center and stands behind them. The image is striking: a man consciously choosing to stand in his father’s shoes, and yet walk a path that is unmistakably his own. A path of integrity. A path of healing. His own Sacred Dance.

Penguin Rep’s space—an 1880s hay barn outfitted with plush seating, full air conditioning, and plenty of free parking—adds a unique charm to the experience.

Performances run through July 27th on Thursdays through Sundays, Tickets are $52, with discounts for groups and those under 30. For tickets and more information, visit www.penguinrep.org or call 845-786-2873.

Penguin Rep’s season continues with Castling (Aug. 15–Sept. 7) and Flawless (Sept. 26–Oct. 19).

