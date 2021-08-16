New Policy: The JBFC Becomes Vaccinated-Only For All In-Person Screenings and Events

After thoughtful consideration of the positive feedback received and in recognition of growing concerns about the spread of COVID variants, the Jacob Burns Film Center will now require proof of COVID-19 vaccination paired with valid photo identification, every day, for all screenings and events at the Theater beginning Thursday, August 19.

At the JBFC, staff working on campus are all fully vaccinated as well.

Proof of vaccination may include your vaccination card, a legible copy of the card on your phone, or the New York State Excelsior Pass, paired with your photo ID. Both of these items must be presented for admission in person when you arrive at the theater. Results from COVID testing will not be accepted. Patrons will not be permitted inside the facility without proof of vaccination.

This decision was not made lightly; the community's safety remains top of mind. As such, JBFC have also updated our mask policy: Masks will be required for all patrons and staff and may be removed only while seated in the Theater. Children under 12 who cannot yet be vaccinated may attend accompanied by a fully-vaccinated adult, and they must also wear a mask.

They recognize that this limits access for some patrons, but like many other organizations, we are taking this temporary measure to protect our community and ourselves.

JBFC appreciates your cooperation and understanding as we continue to navigate the ever-changing COVID landscape.

The Jacob Burns Film Center is a nonprofit arts and education hub located on a three-building campus in the New York Metro area. The JBFC brings the transformative power of film to the surrounding community through unique programming and discussion, shared experiences, and educational initiatives. Since opening in 2001, millions of people have enjoyed the best of current American and foreign cinema, unique film series, and special events at the five-screen theater complex. A pioneer in visual literacy, the JBFC offers educational experiences for students of all ages at our state-of-the-art Media Arts Lab, including curricula for public schools and a fellowship and residency program for professional filmmakers.