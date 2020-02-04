Music Conservatory Of Westchester Will Present AN EVENING WITH... ELLIOTT FORREST: MOVIE MUSIC

Back by audience demand! On Friday, March 20, 2020 at 7 p.m., WQXR Radio Host and Peabody Award-winning Broadcaster, Elliott Forrest, returns to the Music Conservatory of Westchester for his interactive, multi-media "Movie Music with Elliott Forrest" presentation exploring music from beloved classic films to contemporary favorite movies.

"Music tells us so much about the story in any and every film," Elliott Forrest says. "I'm a big fan of some movies primarily because of the music."

Expertise and a long-standing career as a broadcaster for WQXR, New York's Classical Music Radio Station, makes him a perfect presenter on the subject of film scores. From famous collaborations between filmmakers and composers to behind-the-scenes trivia, audiences will be amazed at Forrest's knowledge and insights. Film buffs and music lovers of all genres are sure to enjoy this cinematic ride.

Forrest will showcase more than 40 film excerpts with music by such groundbreaking composers as Bernard Herrmann (Citizen Kane, Psycho, Vertigo, Taxi Driver), John Williams (Star Wars, E.T. - The Extra Terrestrial, Schindler's List), Nino Rota (The Godfather), Ennio Morricone (The Mission, Kill Bill), Danny Elfman (Edward Scissorhands, The Nightmare Before Christmas). This event is not to be missed!

This is the first of the Music Conservatory of Westchester's educational spring 2020 series for music lovers. The "An Evening With..." presentations dive deep into curiosity about topics including film music, Broadway, and opera with expert speakers and performers.

This special event will take place at the Music Conservatory of Westchester, 216 Central Avenue, White Plains, NY 10606. Tickets purchased online are $18, available at https://securepayment.link/musiced/. At the door, general admission tickets are $20. Tickets for Conservatory students and faculty, seniors are $10 at the door.

Movie Music with Elliott Forrest

Friday, March 20, 2020 @ 7 p.m.

Tickets: https://securepayment.link/musiced/

Music Conservatory of Westchester

216 Central Avenue

White Plains, NY 10606

914-761-3900

https://musicconservatory.org/events/an-evening-with-elliott-forrest/

Elliott Forrest is a Peabody Award winning broadcaster, director and producer. He is the afternoon host on New York's Classical Radio Station 105.9FM, WQXR, host of the radio concerts of The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and has hosted more the 60 concerts at Carnegie Hall. Elliott is the Director of the PBS TV Special: CONSIDERING Matthew Shepard and live tour. He regularly produces, directs and designs symphony concerts: LA Philharmonic, NY Philharmonic, Houston Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra, Atlanta Symphony, New Haven Symphony, Pasadena Pops and Little Orchestra Society in venues including the Hollywood Bowl and Lincoln Center. He's currently producing a new concert tour for violin legend, Itzhak Perlman. He is the Founding Executive Artistic Director of ArtsRock.org of Rockland County, NY, presenting concerts and conversations. Orchestra Narrator: Saint-Saens' Carnival of the Animals, Peter and the Wolf, Stravinsky's Soldier's Tale and Britten's Young Person's Guide. For 12 years he was on A&E Television, host of Breakfast with the Arts. He appeared on the original GONG SHOW on NBC. BA in Theater from the University of Texas, Austin. For more, visit ElliottForrest.com.

The Music Conservatory of Westchester was founded in 1929 by a group of community members and renowned artists. Today, the Conservatory provides the extraordinary benefits of music to all in our community, from absolute beginners to advanced artists, with one-on-one instruction, performing ensembles, theory, composition, early childhood classes, lifelong learning for adults, and free community performances, serving 2,800 students each year from 4 months to over 80 years old. As a not-for-profit organization, the Conservatory is dedicated to serving the community and reaching out to those who would not otherwise have access. Our Scholarship Program provides tuition assistance for financially deserving students. The Music Therapy Institute brings music into the lives of 2,000 children and adults with disabilities each year through on-site and outreach programs. Healing Our Heroes offers military veterans a specialized music therapy program to help with recovery after their service. The Conservatory has inspired generations of students, and contributed to a vibrant musical life in the county, the region, and beyond. www.musicconservatory.org





