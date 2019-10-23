Local Teens To Learn From Broadway's Best This Weekend

Two Worlds Entertainment, LLC., a twenty first century think-tank committed to provide the local community with theater based educational initiatives, will host a second edition of Casted: The Audition Workshop with Award winning Broadway artists and directors on Sunday October 27th for all high-school aged students in the area.

A workshop centered in providing aspiring performers with the tools to audition and brand themselves successfully, the panel of guest artists will include Broadway's Tiffany Mann (Be More Chill, Orange is the New Black), Broadway's Becca Lee (The Prom, NY Knicks Dancer) and Award winning Director and Choreographer Barry Ivan (Regional Premiere: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray).

"With these professional workshops, local high school students don't need to take costly trip to NYC to work on their singing, acting, and dancing skills," explains Jeff Malone, Co-Founder and Executive Director of TWE. The needs of a twenty first century student and artist is evolving, and we are committed to bringing Broadway professionals right to their backyard to work on establishing their brand early and prepare them for key industry expectations."

Students at the workshop will be working in both large and small group settings throughout the course of the 6-hour day to get individualized attention in multiple disciplines from each guest artists. Students will be invited to perform and showcase song selections, monologues, movement skills, and review head shots and resumes for constructive feedback and critique.

"An audition, whether local or professional, is the one and only chance a performer gets and it's important to not let those nerves rattle you," explains Richard Grasso, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of TWE. "This workshop isn't just a meet and greet. It is a chance for students to work on strengthening and improving their audition skills. How can students who don't dance feel comfortable in a movement or call for a show they really want to be cast in? What song showcases their voice best for what they are auditioning for? We want these questions answered for students so that they can leave the workshop feeling comfortable and confident for their upcoming school, local or college audition."

Last month, TWE hosted their first CASTED workshop with TONY nominee Tony Yazbeck (On the Town, Prince of Broadway), Broadway's Madeline Trumble ( Newsies, Mary Poppins National Tour) and Award-winning Director and Choreographer Barry Ivan (Regional Premiere: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray).

CASTED: An Audition Workshop will be held on Sunday October 27th, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center , located at 480 Bedford Road in Chappaqua, NY.

The workshop is open to HS aged students. Space is limited and pre-registration is strongly encouraged online at www.twoworldsentertainmentllc.com. The workshop fee is $195, and lunch will be served.





