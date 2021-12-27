Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards; VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Leads Best Play!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Rockland / Westchester Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Rockland / Westchester:

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Paul Romanello - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 48%

Janet Fenton - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 30%

Gina Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 22%

Best Direction Of A Play

Melinda Pinto - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 51%

Gina Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 49%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Joseph Coppola - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 50%

Virginia Reynolds - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 24%

Hannah Stephens - PUFFS - The Play Group Theatre 9%

Jill Abusch - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Play Group Theatre 6%

Jill Abusch - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - The Play Group Theatre 6%

Hannah Stephens - CLUE - The Play Group Theatre 4%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Madeo Multimedia - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 28%

Mike Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 25%

Jim Simonson - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 18%

Steven Abusch - THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY - The Play Group Theatre 13%

Hannah Stephens - PUFFS - The Play Group Theatre 8%

Hannah Stephens - CLUE - The Play Group Theatre 6%

Steven Abusch - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Play Group Theatre 3%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Gnazzo - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 40%

Adam Lobelson - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 31%

John Isabella - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 29%

Best Performer In A Musical

Oliver Tam - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 28%

Caitlin Winston - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 22%

Vanessa Rosado - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 20%

Stephanie Scuderi - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 16%

Austin Kelly - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 9%

Raquelle Viteri - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 3%

Grant Evan - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 2%

Best Performer In A Play

Anna Fawcett - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 45%

Nina Lionetti - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 42%

Gail Greenstein - VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 13%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Ryan Snanoudj - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 31%

Catherine Banks - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 20%

Ivy Rose Cort - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 17%

Donna White - EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 16%

Sabrina Fuchs - MARCH MADNESS - Axial 16%

Best Play

VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 52%

BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 48%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 79%

John Lloyd Young: JUKEBOX HERO - White Plains Performing Arts Center 14%

JUKEBOX HERO - White Plains Performing Arts Center 7%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ralph Felice - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 59%

Amanda Booth - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 41%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jon Weston - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Limelight Theatre Company 37%

Larry Wilbur - BORN YESTERDAY - Elmwood Playhouse 34%

Jim Simonson - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Axial 30%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

OPENING UP: A VIRTUAL CONCERT & TRIBUTE TO BROADWAY - Limelight Theatre Company 57%

John Lloyd Young LIVE: JUKEBOX HERO - White Plains Performing Arts Center 43%

Best Streaming Musical

HEATHERS LIVE STREAM - soop theater in the park (ing lot) 78%

CLUE - The Play Group Theatre 13%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - The Play Group Theatre 10%

Best Streaming Play

EAT THE RICH - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 45%

AN EVENING OF SHAKESPEARE - Chillbucket Productions 22%

MARCH MADNESS - Axial 16%

PUFFS - The Play Group Theatre 10%

THE DINING ROOM - The Play Group Theatre 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Maddy Lyons - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 48%

Ava Pedorella - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 25%

Aidan Zusin - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 20%

Bennett Safsel - HEATHERS, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 7%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jenna Isabella - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 34%

David Nielsen - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 28%

Mike Stanton - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 22%

Naomi Hanson - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Phoenix Theatre & Arts Company 16%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

RENT, SCHOOL EDITION - SOOP Theatre Company 83%

ONE COW STAMPEDE - Axial 17%