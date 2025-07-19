Harrison Public Library Partners with Playwright Tara Meddaugh to Launch Immersive Quest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Harrison Public Library has announced the premiere of a new immersive, whimsical experience created by award-winning playwright, Tara Meddaugh. Searching for Booklings: Join the Quest! is a story-based installation inviting adventurers to jump into the mysterious and exciting world of long-lost library creatures known as Booklings.

"As part of our celebration of the Harrison Public Library's 120th anniversary, we're offering many special activities, including the Bookling Experience. It brings to life themes of community, literature, and the thrill of uncovering hidden stories," said Galina Chernykh, Library Director. "We couldn't be happier with the world, the story, and the imaginative journey Tara has crafted."

The innovative adventure blends theatrical storytelling with quiet observation and creative play-encouraging connection, and literary appreciation. The journey begins at a "Bookling Museum" where guests can examine tiny artifacts, while listening to memories and interviews about Booklings from long ago. From there, explorers follow a map to discover new signs of Bookling life, engaging in playful, creative activities designed to rekindle the connection between humans and Booklings. In the final "chapter," guests receive a Bookling memento, and discover how their thoughtful actions helped shape the story's happy ending.

"I wanted to give kids the chance to sink into that sense of wonder, curiosity, play-and use their imaginations to truly be part of a live story," Meddaugh said. "The narration sets the framework for the story, but I intentionally leave a lot open-ended. It's so easy to get answers to everything, but it's often when we don't have answers that we fill in the blanks with our imaginations. For instance, we never hear what Booklings look like. We discover some clues, but no one really knows. So explorers get to draw what they imagine a Bookling might look like, then leave the drawing for a Bookling to find overnight. And instead of being told how a Bookling responds to finding the drawing, they get to imagine that reaction."

The experience takes 30-60 minutes, depending on how long people spend in different sections. "It's meant to be done at your own pace. It's not high pressure. It's meant to be exciting but also kind of relaxing. You're in this secret world, but out in the open."

Searching for Booklings requires a device and headphones as guests scan QR codes throughout the library to hear narration, interviews, and activity instructions. All ages are welcome to participate, but the recommended age is 4-10. Parents or older kids should accompany young children.

The free interactive program opened June 16 and is planned to last throughout the summer months.

The program was made possible with generous funding from ArtsWestchester, whose mission is to support cultural vibrancy and community enrichment throughout Westchester County.

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT

Tara Meddaugh is an award-winning playwright whose children's plays, dark comedies, allegories and heightened dramas have been performed around the world-from Alaska to Australia, New York to Bangkok. Her work has been published by Smith & Kraus, YouthPLAYS, Oxford Press South Africa, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, Limelight, and Meriweather, with several appearances in Best 10-Minute Plays and Best Stage Monologues anthologies. Tara has consulted on animation and VR projects and taught playwriting in schools and theaters. She holds an MFA in Dramatic Writing from Carnegie Mellon University and is member of the Dramatists Guild. Learn more at tarameddaugh.com.

ABOUT HARRISON PUBLIC LIBRARY

Harrison Public Library is a cornerstone of learning, creativity, and community in Westchester County. Through innovative programs, welcoming spaces, and a commitment to lifelong discovery, the library continues to be a hub for exploration and imagination for residents of all ages. Visit harrisonpl.org to learn more.

ABOUT ARTSWESTCHESTER

ArtsWestchester is the largest private, not-for-profit arts council in New York State. For over 50 years, the organization has supported artists, funded cultural programming, and enriched communities through the arts. Learn more at artswestchester.org.