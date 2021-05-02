Engeman Theater Cancels Production of ANYTHING GOES

The John W. Engeman Theater has announced the cancellation of its production of Anything Goes. The show was set to premiere in July.

The theater's upcoming season will now kick off in September 2021.

Any ticket related questions can be directed to 631-261-2900 or contact@engemantheater.com

Read the full statement below:

It's hard to believe it's been more than a year since we've had a performance on our stage. We've been anxiously awaiting reopening guidelines from the Governor, as well as from Actors' Equity and the other unions. While we are now allowed to partially reopen, the current guidelines only allow us to have up to 100 people in attendance (150 if everyone in the audience has been vaccinated). Unfortunately, it isn't possible for us to operate with these limitations. Broadway is planning a September reopening and, as we are so close to Broadway and use many of the same actors, we will likely restart our Main Stage Shows in September as well.

So we have decided to cancel ANYTHING GOES, the final show of the 2019-2020 Season. The new season, which was to start in July, will now begin in September 2021 and will run through August 2022. For this summer, we plan on announcing our Summer Concert Series. These will be smaller concert-style shows that will allow us to get the theater open again, but without the major expenses that producing our Main Stage musicals require. We are planning to kick off the Summer Concert Series in July and run it through August. Then, in September, we will restart our Main Stage Season.

As with SISTER ACT, you can contact the box office and either take a theater credit for a future event or get a full refund.

Thank you for your patience and understanding during this extremely difficult time. While we are disappointed to have to cancel ANYTHING GOES, we are excited to reopen the theater in July with our Summer Concert Series. We will be announcing the shows and dates within the next few weeks.