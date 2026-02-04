Eddie Allen Quartet To Perform At Westchester Collaborative Theater

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Eddie Allen Quartet will perform at Westchester Collaborative Theater on Saturday, February 21, from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The concert is part of the theater’s ongoing Music in the Box series and will take place in WCT’s Black Box space at 23 Water Street in Ossining.

Allen will be joined by Oscar Perez on keyboard, Gregory Jones on acoustic bass, and Jerome Jennings on drums. The quartet is known for its extensive performance history and will present a jazz program featuring the ensemble’s collaborative work.

Trumpeter, composer, arranger, author, and educator Eddie Allen is an established presence on the New York jazz scene. His performance credits include collaborations with artists such as Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers, Bette Midler, Etta Jones and Houston Person, Aretha Franklin, Randy Weston, John Mayer, Henry Threadgill, Gladys Knight, Gloria Gaynor, Benny Carter, T.S. Monk, and Kool & the Gang.

Allen has also performed in the orchestras of several Broadway productions, including Ain’t Misbehavin’, Black & Blue, Side Show, Jelly’s Last Jam, Five Guys Named Mo’, The Color Purple, and Rollin’ On the T.O.B.A.. He is the author of the instructional method book An Introduction to The Bb Concert Blues, published by Charles Colin Publishing.

In addition to the quartet, Allen currently leads multiple ensembles, including a jazz quintet, the Afro-Cuban/Brazilian septet Salongo, a jazz septet titled Push, and a 16-piece big band known as the Eddie Allen Aggregation.