Kaatsbaan Cultural Park to Showcase New Works by The Bang Group in 2026

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents a New Work Preview from The Bang Group in Studio 2, Studio Complex, on Friday, February 20, 2026 at 6PM. Tickets are free and can be reserved here.

The Bang Group, directed by choreographer David Parker and dancer Jeffrey Kazin, are known to Kaatsbaan audiences for Nut/Cracked, their uproarious retake on The Nutcracker. During the rest of the year, the company produces works that reveal a vital and robust commitment to rhythm, using tap dance, body percussion, voice, and movement.

For this New Work Preview, the company will show brand-new works-in-progress that are part of a project called Sodbusters. The piece breaks up traditional ideas about tap and percussive dance with humor, invention, gesture, and endless rhythmic play.

Featured in these new works is a duet choreographed by Parker and renowned choreographer and educator Sara Hook. The pair have worked together for decades and are developing a new contemporary dance duet about the collision of past and present performances in the bodies of seasoned dancers. With all this rhythmic work, The Bang Group definitely marches to the beat of its own drum!

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and seasonal events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement-just two hours north of New York City.