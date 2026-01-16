WHO IS FUNNIER: HUMAN OR A.I.? Comedy Show Pits Live Rapper Against Machine-Learning A.I.

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In Who Is Funnier: Human or A.I.?, a live human rapper faces off against a machine-learning A.I. in a roast-style comedy battle. This month’s edition features rapper Kristen González competing against an A.I. character described as a profanity-laced take on Mr. Rogers.

The show is built entirely using artificial intelligence across multiple elements. Rich Templeton appears as The Artist Does Something On A.I., while dancing robots A. & I., created by Shubh Panda, are also part of the evening.

Celebrity judges include Obi O’Brien and Michael Bobenhausen, with the event hosted by Harmon Leon, whose work has appeared on 99% Invisible and This American Life.

The concept has previously been presented at venues and festivals including The Kennedy Center, The Ice House in Los Angeles, the Santa Cruz Comedy Festival, PopTech, and NFT.NYC. The project has also been featured in The New York Times and on SiriusXM.