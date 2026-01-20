Shakespeare Company To Get State-of-the-Art Digital Experience

🎭 NEW! Rockland / Westchester Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rockland / Westchester & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Hudson Valley Shakespeare is to get a new website and digital experience to coincide with the opening of the company's first-ever permanent home. This summer, the acclaimed theatre company will welcome audiences to the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center - a bespoke environmentally sustainable performance space.

Founded in 1987, Hudson Valley Shakespeare has built a national reputation for its fresh and accessible productions of Shakespeare, contemporary works and musicals. UK-based Hotfoot Design has been appointed to design and develop the new website.

Hotfoot have become web design leaders in the arts world, both in the US and back home - having recently redesigned sites for the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, The World of Beatrix Potter and The Dukes.

The award-winning design firm will be responsible for creating a new digital experience that brings to life Hudson Valley Shakespeare's commitment to artistic excellence, community engagement and environmental stewardship.

Kirsty Gaukel, Director of Marketing and Communications at Hudson Valley Shakespeare said, "As we prepare to open the Samuel H. Scripps Theater Center in 2026, we're excited to collaborate with Hotfoot to align our digital presence with our mission as Hudson Valley Shakespeare continues to grow.

"Hotfoot's creative approach and technical expertise will help us build an engaging website that truly reflects who we are and makes it easy for our community to explore our programs, connect with our work, and purchase tickets with confidence and ease."

The website will support ticketing, fundraising and the company's expanding year-round programming - with a strong emphasis on accessibility and storytelling.

Fiona Lambert, creative lead at Hotfoot, said: "This is a pivotal moment for Hudson Valley Shakespeare and we are thrilled to be working together."

"The new theatre will redefine what a contemporary cultural venue can be, not just in design and sustainability, but in how it serves audiences and communities. Our aim is to create a website experience that is equally ambitious, intuitive and welcoming." The new website and digital experience is expected to launch in the spring.