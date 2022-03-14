Broadway Training Center Of Westchester To Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL

Broadway Training Center of Westchester (BTC), one of the region's premier performing arts schools, will present The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical April 1 through April 3 at Hastings High School in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. The show will feature BTC's award-winning Senior Ensemble consisting of advanced students (grades 9-12) from throughout Westchester, southern Connecticut and the Bronx.

Based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan, with book bya??Joe Tracza??and music and lyrics bya??Rob Rokicki, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is the story of teenager Percy Jackson who discovers that he's a demigod. He embarks on an epic journey with friends to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war between the Greek gods.

Theatreworks USA initially introduced the show in New York City as a one-hour musical at the Lucille Lortel Theatre off-Broadway. After a national tour, an expanded version of the show returned to the Lucille Lortel Theatre in 2017 with a new score and further developed script before embarking on a second national tour in 2019. The Lightning Thief officially opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre in October 2019 and played a limited run, closing in early 2020. The show was nominated for three 2017 Drama Desk Awards, including Outstanding Musical.

"We're extremely excited to bring this fun, high-energy show to Westchester," said Jason Brantman, co-artistic director of the not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization. "It's a magical story meant to teach our children, and us, the importance of accepting one's identity and the power of friendship," added Fiona Santos, musical director and fellow artistic director of Broadway Training Center.a??

Frank Scheck of The Hollywood Reporter wrote that it "provides an excellent if irreverent introduction to Greek mythology that just might persuade some kids to dig deeper." The Chicago Tribune described it as "One foot ina??Harry Pottera??and another ina??Dear Evan Hansen," and Charles Isherwood of Broadway News raved "a thoroughly endearing family-friendly musical."

With a faculty comprised of working professionals who have performed on Broadway and other top venues, BTC is well known for its high-quality productions and high-impact youth education work. The performance program, Ensemble, is BTC's most intensive offering, requiring an entrance interview and placement audition. Providing conservatory-style training in a highly nurturing and professional environment, it involves a rigorous rehearsal schedule, plus a yearlong commitment to technique courses in two of the three core disciplines of acting, dance or voice.a??

The school and its students have won over 90 National Youth Arts Awards, including Outstanding Ensemble for 14 consecutive years. Westchester Magazine has lauded BTC theater classes as "the best in Southern Westchester." Westchestera??Familya??has named it "Best Children's Theater Company," and BroadwayWorld dubbed BTC "Best Dance Studio of the Decade" in Westchester and Rockland counties.

While BTC strives to offer the most professional training available in a highly nurturing environment, its main mission is to encourage responsibility, commitment, collaboration, imagination, generosity, and honesty, using theatre as a vehicle for personal development. Its mantra is "developing character on and off the stage."

BTC's production of The Lightning Thief will open at 7 pm on Friday and Saturday, April 1st and 2nd, and at 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 3rd at Hastings High School, 1 Mt Hope Blvd. The Lightning Thief holds a PG rating.

Tickets are available online ata??www.BroadwayTraining.com/shows or via thea??online box office. Advance sales are $22 for adults, $18 for seniors/students. Door sales are $25 for adults, $21 for senior/students.

Vaccination and mask policy: Government mandates, venue protocols, and event requirements are subject to change. Be sure to check the ticketing website for the latest information on this production's COVID protocols.