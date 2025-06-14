WAMPTRONICA's SOUL ON THE MOVE Series Comes To New Bedford Parks This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



From Monte's Park to Buttonwood and Abolitionist's Row, New Bedford's green spaces are alive with the sound of soul this summer. SOUL on the MOVE, presented by Oversoul Theatre Collective, Inc., is a pop-up dance party series turning city parks into open-air celebrations of rhythm, community, and summertime energy. At the heart of the movement is WAMPTRONICA, the city's own genre-blurring DJ collective, spinning a kinetic blend of Soulful House, Rare Groove, Afrobeat, and Deep Afro Jazz.

After kicking off in May at Monte's Park and making a splash at the AHA Pride Block Party, SOUL on the MOVE continues its summer run on June 21 at 7 PM, teaming up with the monthly THUMP & SOUL SESSION to turn the window of 3rd Eye Unlimited into a live DJ booth and transform Union Street into a street-level dance floor. The beat keeps rolling on July 10 and August 14 at Abolitionist's Row Park (22 7th Street), and July 15 and August 20 at Buttonwood Park (near the Buttonwood Public Library). All events are free and open to the public.

"We're building experiences where the city moves with us - where parks become nightclubs, sidewalks become stages, and everyone is invited to dance," says Mwalim, Artistic Director of Oversoul Theatre Collective and a member of WAMPTRONICA. "This is about joy, sound, and creating something soulful and real in our own neighborhoods."

Executive Director Raeha Ramos adds, "SOUL on the MOVE is about reclaiming space and reclaiming joy - bringing community together through music, dance, and shared culture in the heart of New Bedford."

In addition to their park-based events, WAMPTRONICA keeps the groove going year-round. Their weekly radio mix show, FROM the UNDERGROUND, airs every Tuesday at 8 PM on WNB ONE Radio, featuring deep cuts, classics, and fresh originals from the global House and Rare Groove scenes. During the colder months, they host The THUMP & SOUL SESSION, a monthly underground dance party held every third Saturday from September to June, drawing dancers and vinyl heads from across the region.

WAMPTRONICA's recorded output continues to grow, with releases on Poly-Groove Records and NYC's legendary Eightball Records. Their latest single, "GROWN FOLKS PARTY," a collaboration with New Bedford soul singer Navalle "Chops" Turner, is gaining international recognition across House Music circles for its infectious groove and grown-up vibe.

SOUL on the MOVE is made possible with support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council, New Bedford Creative, MassDevelopment TDI, the Osborne Trust Fellowship, and Polyphonic Studios.

For a full schedule, music links, and updates, visit linktr.ee/wamptronica

Comments