WAITRESS to be Presented at Theatre By The Sea This Summer

In celebration of 92 years, Theatre By The Sea will present the hit Broadway musical Waitress from June 25 – July 19, 2025.



Composed by Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (“Love Song,” “Brave”), Waitress is a heartfelt musical adaptation of the beloved film by Adrienne Shelly. The musical follows Jenna, a talented pie-maker trapped in a troubled marriage, grappling with an unexpected pregnancy while working at a small-town diner. Dreaming of a fresh start and her own pie shop, Jenna fears she may have to bake her aspirations away. Filled with friendship and the thrill of a new romance, Bareilles’ score features modern classics like “She Used To Be Mine,” “What Baking Can Do,” and “Opening Up.” Waitress is a smash hit musical, baked from the heart, which celebrates resilience and the pursuit of happiness. Waitress is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.



Directed and choreographed by Theatre By The Sea’s Producing Artistic Director, Kevin P. Hill, who directed previous TBTS productions of Jersey Boys, Kinky Boots, Mamma Mia!, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, Sister Act, Young Frankenstein, Mary Poppins, Grease, and Hello, Dolly!, with musical direction by Jacob Priddy, who music directed TBTS productions of Always…Patsy Cline, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Jersey Boys, Kinky Boots, Cinderella, Newsies, and Saturday Night Fever, the cast includes Dakota Mackey-McGee, whose credits include Rachel in Escape to Margaritaville and Nancy in Oliver! Ms. Mackey-McGee is grateful to be making her Theatre By The Sea debut in her longtime dream role of Jenna. Joining her will be Christopher deProphetis, who returns after making his TBTS debut last season as Zach, the director, in A Chorus Line. As Becky and Dawn, Jenna’s good friends, Theatre By The Sea welcomes Anny Jules, who appeared in The Lion King on Broadway and in George C. Wolfe’s Radiant Baby (Audelco Award winner) and Emelie Latzer, who appeared in the national tour of Fiddler on the Roof and as Ariel in the international tour of The Little Mermaid (Disney on Classic). Ms. Jules and Ms. Latzer are both making their TBTS debuts. Kevin B McGlynn, who portrayed Frank Knuckles, Gyp, and Al in Jersey Boys and George in Kinky Boots, returns in the role of Joe, with Rhode Island native Matt DaSilva, who appeared as LeFou in the national tour of Beauty and the Beast in the role of Ogie. James Channing, a former Walt Disney World cast member (Finding Nemo, Beauty and the Beast) makes his TBTS debut in the role of Earl, and Billy Goldstein, who appeared in Theatre By The Sea’s production of Kinky Boots returns in the role of Cal. In the dual roles of Young Jenna and Lulu will be Emmalynn June Brown and Téa Migliazza. Completing the cast are Ian Black, Jake Bryan, Indya Cherise, Audrey Curdo, Ian Dembek, Daisy Wilson-Dzogbe, Preston Karp, Kat Moser-Priddy, Ashton Norris, Evan Owen, Katy Plaziak, and Emma Wilcox.



The creative team includes resident scenic designer Cassie McKnight, lighting designer Paul Jonathan Davis, Costume Designer Rebecca Glick, sound designer Jeffrey Salerno, along with Marshall Lee Smith Jr. (Production Stage Manager) and Kaitlin Buttofuco (Assistant Stage Manager). Waitress is being produced for Theatre By The Sea by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer).



Audiences are invited to enhance their theatre experience by dining at the on-site restaurant, Bistro By The Sea, which is being managed by Mark & Alicia Bryson of Duck Press in Wakefield. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made via a link at www.theatrebythesea.com/menu or by emailing bistrobythesea4@gmail.com. Before or after the meal, theatergoers can enjoy the lush seaside gardens, which contain over 300 varieties of perennials, grasses, shrubs and climbing plants, which offer a magical environment for flower lovers of all ages.

