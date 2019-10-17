Trinity Rep Announces The 2019 Project Discovery Gala

Trinity Repertory Company announces its 2019 Project Discovery Gala, which celebrates and supports education programs and Project Discovery at Trinity Rep. The event will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in the Chace Theater at the company's downtown location, 201 Washington Street, and will feature cocktails, light dinner, fun and laughter, plus a live auction and special performances by Trinity Rep resident actors. Event committee members include Paul Alexander, Elizabeth Z. Chace, Curt Columbus & Nate Watson, Judhajit De, Joe & Sally Dowling, Jon & Julie Duffy, Alison & Larry Eichler, Sean Holley, Heidi Keller Moon, Tom Parrish, and Kibbe & Tom Reilly.

The celebration will feature one-night-only performances by members of Trinity Rep's acting company that can't be seen anywhere else. A live auction, led by acting company member Joe Wilson, Jr., will include:

· Memorabilia from Trinity Rep's production of The Prince of Providence

· Behind the scenes experiences and a walk-on role in an upcoming production

· Wine tasting party with artistic director Curt Columbus at The East End

· Private boat excursion around Narragansett Bay

· Cooking class with master bakers from Ellie's Bakery

· Exclusive New York and Boston theater experiences

· and more!

The event begins at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Trinity Rep, 201 Washington Street. The evening includes light dinner fare by Russell Morin Catering and cocktails. Tickets start at $150, with discounts for students and educators. Sponsorships are also available. Visit www.TrinityRep.com/PDgala or call (401) 453-9237 to purchase. Seating is limited. Advance ticket purchase strongly recommended.





Related Shows Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You