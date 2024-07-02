Tickets Now Available For All FRINGEPVD Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tickets and passes are now available for all performances at the 11th Annual FringePVD: The Providence Fringe Festival presented by The Wilbury Theatre Group, July 14 - 27, 2024. This year's FringePVD features over 50 in-person and online performances from 15 different states at over ten venues across the Valley Arts District including 50 Sims, ALCO, Farm Fresh RI, LitArts RI, PUBLIC Shop + Gallery, The Steel Yard, Teatro ECAS, WaterFire Arts Center, and Wilbury Theatre Group. For tickets and passes, visit www.FringePVD.org.

Founded in 2014 by Wilbury Theatre Group, FringePVD brings together more than three hundred individual theatre, music, dance, multimedia and performing artists for two weeks of performances in and around the Valley neighborhood of Providence, while keeping the online performance series established during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tickets and passes are available now at FRINGEPVD.org

"As FRINGEPVD enters its 11th year, we're excited to continue our work including even more partners and community members across the Valley Arts District," said Wilbury Theatre Group's Artistic Director, Josh Short. "Since its earliest days, the Wilbury Group's work to produce this un-juried and uncensored festival has allowed us to connect with audience members from across Rhode Island and beyond. Not only is FRINGEPVD providing stages for artists from across the country to perform and come together, it's a wonderful showcase of the incredible diversity and community spirit that makes Providence and the Valley neighborhood so special."

The 2024 Providence Fringe Festival kicks off on July 14 with the Let's Fringe! Opening Night Party at Wilbury Theatre Group from 6:00-8:00 PM, featuring food, drinks, and music, including a performance from the Rhode Island Ukulele Armada. Throughout the two-week festival FRINGEPVD continues its commitment to community-centric performances with free events throughout the festival, including the Sims Ave Fest + Family Fringe presented by the Steel Yard and Wilbury Theatre Group featuring games, drinks, music, art vendors, cotton candy, a foam party, and more on Saturday, July 20th from 3:00-7:00 PM outdoors on Sims Ave. Also on July 20, Haus of Codec will host an LGBTQQIA+ Resource Fair & ART Marketplace and LitArts RI will host Writing at the Fringes, a free write-in and playwrights mixer. FringePVD will close with the FRINGEPVD 2024 Closing Party on July 27th at Buttonwoods Brewery from 9:00 PM-12:00 AM, featuring some of our favorite of Fringe artists and musicians, and the presentation of the FRINGEPVD 2024 Artist Awards.

