The Wild Project Launches GoFundMe Campaign

East Village staple, the wild project, the eco-friendly, nonprofit 89-seat theatre, has launched a GoFundMe campaign to keep their doors open. They've set a $50,000 goal.

Led by producing artistic director Ana Mari de Quesada, a member of both the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, the wild project's mission is to ensure that underrepresented artists have an artistic home. Since its founding in 2007, the wild project had supported over one hundred artists in theater, dance, music and film annually. The Pause on live-performance has depleted the wild project's resources and the theater is at-risk to close.

"Covid is creating a pandemic at the very heart of NYC's non-profit small theater community. We rely heavily on having live audiences and that's why we're asking for your help now. Our goal is to make it through The Pause to keep doing what wild project has been doing since 2007, which is supporting local artists and giving our Resident companies a home where they have the freedom and support for productions," says de Quesada. "Without your support right now, we're in serious danger of becoming another statistic of Covid."

Clubbed Thumb Since opening their doors over thirteen years ago, the wild project has been a valuable asset to their East Village neighborhood as well as the wider non-profit theater and arts ecosystem. The wild project has been the Resident home of some of NYC's most dynamic small theater companies such as Fresh Fruit Festival as well as artists Dael Orlandersmith , Cyrus Aaron, Helena D. Lewis, and Jill Pangallo

During "The Pause," the wild project has been hard at work launching digital ventures, including the ambitious wildprojecttv and presenting the world premiere of the musical film TREES , music & lyrics by Mur (now streaming).

The wild project is a theater, film, music, and visual arts venue that presents diverse, engaging, inspiring, and entertaining works to the vibrant and growing community of Alphabet City in New York's East Village, while bringing together the artists and the environment in a unique way. Founded in 2007, the wild project is an innovator among arts venues, providing an eco-friendly theater and gallery where the artists and space nurture each other. The company is dedicated to creating an environment that supports the artists, and to cultivating artists that support the environment. With an eco-conscious approach to presenting the dynamic works of hundreds of emerging artists each year, the wild project offers an artistic and environmental education for patrons of all ages, interests, and incomes in its community.