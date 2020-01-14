The Contemporary Theater Company Presents WHODUNIT?

The Contemporary Theater Company takes murder mysteries to the next level this winter with Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery. Audiences are not the only ones wondering who the murderer is - the actors do not know either!

The Contemporary Theater Company brings back the popular Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery with a Pay-What-You-Can preview on January 25 and performances every Saturday from February 1 to April 4 at 7 pm.

"Whodunit is one of our favorite projects ever," says cast member Maggie Cady. "It's a wild ride where we never know what might happen!"

Before the show begins, we know just a few basics. It takes place in 1920 - 100 years ago. The actors have character names and professions - everything from a spiritualist reading tarot cards to a bootlegger to a conman. The only other thing the cast knows is that someone will not survive the night.

"People have a hard time believing that we don't plan it out ahead of time," says Cady, "but if you come to more than one show, you'll see that they are all completely different. We don't know who is getting murdered until it happens!"

Every show is different and anything can happen. Anyone could be a murderer. Anyone could be murdered.

At the start of every show, the audience will pick the murder weapon.

"We're doing a few new things this year, which is exciting," says Cady. "The audience gets to pick the murder weapon from a whole table full of objects. Once one gets used in the season, it can never be used again."

The last three years many audience members attended several shows, enjoying a new story each time and collecting one of the production's trading cards at each performance.

On February 15, the theater will host their first 36-Hour Improv Marathon, featuring 6 performers onstage for 36 hours straight. The marathon starts at 8 am, and at 7 pm after 11 hours of performing, the marathon performers along with several other cast members will perform Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery.

Tickets for performances and more information about the company are available online at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com or by calling 401-218-0282.





