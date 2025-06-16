THUMP & SOUL SESSION: 'We Outside Edition' is Coming to New Bedford's Union Street

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 21 at 7 pm, The THUMP & SOUL SESSION: 'We Outside Edition' will transform Union Street into an electrifying underground dance party. Hosted at 3rd Eye Unlimited, 230 Union St, this vibrant event features WAMPTRONICA, spinning their signature blend of Deep Afro Jazz, Soulful House Music, Rare Groove, and Afrobeat live from the storefront window-bringing the beats right to the streets.

WAMPTRONICA, known for their genre-defying sound and dynamic performances, also hosts the popular weekly radio show From the Underground on WNB ONE Radio, airing every Tuesday at 8 pm. Their music celebrates underground culture with infectious rhythms that keep dance floors moving and bodies grooving.

Beyond the THUMP & SOUL SESSION, WAMPTRONICA leads a series of outdoor events called SOUL on the MOVE, bringing House Music in the Park sessions to New Bedford, Cape Cod, and Plymouth-uniting communities through music and dance in public spaces.

Presented by Oversoul Theatre Collective, Inc., The THUMP & SOUL SESSION benefits from support by the Mass Cultural Council, Mass Development TDI, New Bedford Creative, Leduc Center for Civic Engagement, Osborne Trust Fellowship, and Polyphonic Studios. This free, public event highlights New Bedford's thriving underground music scene and promotes community engagement through live, accessible performances.

Don't miss the chance to experience the unique vibe of WAMPTRONICA and join a celebration of soulful beats and cultural connection right in the heart of New Bedford. Bring your friends, your dancing shoes, and prepare for a night of unforgettable rhythms and good vibes on June 21 at 7 pm.

