RISE To Present All-Youth Production, A GRIMM MYSTERY

McMillan's innovative script features six possible endings, meaning the culprit will be different at each performance!

Jan. 10, 2022  

Rhode Island Stage Ensemble has announced its annual all-youth RISE JR production, A Grimm Mystery, written and directed by RISE JR Director Shannon McMillan. For the first time ever at RISE, admission will be free for children 10 and under.

An original whodunnit mystery based on characters from Grimm's Fairy Tales. It's the Three Little Pigs birthday, and their presents have gone missing! Naturally, they point their fingers at the Big Bad Wolves, but is there more to the story than meets the eye? McMillan's innovative script features six possible endings, meaning the culprit will be different at each performance!

Characters include the Three Little Pigs, two Big Bad Wolves, Hansel and Gretel, Cinderella, Fairy Godmother, Briar Rose, Snow White, Tailor, Thumbelina, Rapunzel, Hare, Hedgehog, Jorinda, Joringel, Rumplestiltskin, Mother Gothel, and the Seven Dwarves.

Tickets: $15 General/ FREE for children 10 and under. Available at the door or online at www.ristage.org.


