RISE To Hold Auditions For MATHILDA THE MUSICAL JR

Sometimes you have to be a little bit naughty… RISE is presenting Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical JR., and they are holding auditions!

The streets will be filled by the smell of rebellion when RISE JR. presents Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical JR., the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Auditions will be held December 8 and 10, 2025, from 6:30–9:00 PM at Beacon Charter High School for the Arts, 320 Main St., Woonsocket, RI 02895. Rehearsals will take place Sundays from 2:00–5:00 PM and Mondays and Wednesdays from 7:00–8:30 PM.

Performances will run March 20–28, 2026, with shows on Friday 3/20 at 7:30 PM; Saturday 3/21 at 7:30 PM; Sunday 3/22 at 2:00 PM; Friday 3/27 at 7:30 PM; and Saturday 3/28 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM at The Assembly Theater in Harrisville, RI.

The production is directed by Danielle Pennacchia and Jen Lade, with music direction by Arianna Jordan and Mike Konnerth, and choreography by Jane Allard. This is a RISE JR all-youth production for ages 6–17 only. There is no registration fee for this production. Audition instructions and character descriptions can be found at www.ristage.org.