PPAC Announces That BLUE MAN GROUP Has Been Cancelled

As part of Providence's State of Emergency, the City of Providence is revoking all entertainment licenses for gatherings of 100 people or more. As a result, the Providence Performing Arts Center's March 20 - 22, 2020 engagement of BLUE MAN GROUP has been cancelled.



Current ticketholders should contact the Box Office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787) to receive a full refund and if they have further questions. Box Office Hours are Monday through Friday, 10A to 5P; Saturday, 10A to 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days. The Box Office is located at 220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903.



The status of performances scheduled after March 26 is being determined, more information will be announced.





