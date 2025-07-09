Ocean State Renaissance Faire Comes to The Contemporary Theater Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ocean State Renaissance Faire will return for its second annual weekend of revelry, August 22–24, 2025, at Saugatucket Park and The Contemporary Theater Company (CTC) in Wakefield, Rhode Island.

“Folks are excited to have a Renaissance Faire in Rhode Island,” says Festival Director Marissa Dufault. “Our mini Renaissance Faire in 2024 was a huge success, and we're thrilled to be able to bring a full Faire to Rhode Island!”

As the state's only Renaissance Faire, the Ocean State Renaissance Faire promises a magical blend of entertainment, artistry, and immersive experiences for all ages. From sword fighting and costume contests to artisan markets, live Dungeons & Dragons, and sea shanty serenades, there's something for every would-be adventurer.

The merriment begins Friday, August 22 at 7 p.m. with “Revels on the River”, a 21+ kickoff event on the CTC's scenic riverfront patio. Guests will enjoy enchanting performances, drinks, snacks, and an intimate start to the weekend. VIP tickets include a drink, a souvenir tote bag or coaster, a mini tarot reading, and exclusive access to the balcony for the evening.

On Saturday and Sunday, August 23–24 from 11 am to 5 pm, the Faire expands to both sides of the Saugatucket River, filling Saugatucket Park and The Contemporary Theater Company grounds with wonder. Visitors will encounter pirates singing sea shanties, mermaids weaving watery tales, makers peddling handmade wares, and artisans leading crafting workshops. Wandering musicians and storytellers will entertain throughout the day, while guests are encouraged to don their finest garb for the Costume Contest or test their wit in the Rhyming Contest.

“In some ways, it feels like everything we've done at the theater over the last 20 years—producing shows, creating costumes, running music festivals, improvising—has all been the perfect training for hosting an amazing Renaissance Faire!” says Maggie Cady, General Manager of CTC.

And no Renaissance Faire would be complete without a feast! Grab a bite from food vendors on-site, or stroll into downtown Wakefield to enjoy the town's charming restaurants. At the CTC Tavern, raise a pint or a cocktail while enjoying music on the patio stage.

Performances take place across three stages, featuring musicians, aerialists, storytellers, mermaids, and more—a lively and eclectic lineup for all ages. Catch Buttercup, Westley, Inigo, and the rest of The Princess Bride crew performing favorite scenes and sword fights. Don't miss the return of live Dungeons & Dragons, held inside the theater and a crowd favorite from last year.

“The live D&D was so much fun during our mini-Faire last year!” adds Cady. “With a full crowd, each roll is really exciting! They do a great job of making it accessible and understandable for folks who may not be as familiar with D&D as well.”

The Faire runs rain or shine, with full programming no matter the weather, and is made possible in part by a grant from the Rhode Island Commerce Department's RI Rebounds – Placemaking Phase 2 Grants Initiative.