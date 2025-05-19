Ocean State Improv Festival to Take Place at The Contemporary Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The lights go up. Performers take the stage. No one—not even the actors—knows what will happen next. From June 4–8, 2025, Wakefield, Rhode Island becomes a nationwide hotspot for improvisational brilliance as 40 troupes from 13 states converge at The Contemporary Theater Company for the 7th Annual Ocean State Improv Festival.

The festival is a celebration of the unexpected, inviting theater lovers, comedy fans, and curious newcomers to experience the joy, risk, and reward of live, unscripted performance. With a week of shows, workshops, and special events, OSIF 2025 offers something for everyone—from the seasoned improv aficionado to the first-time audience member.

“Improv thrives on collaboration and the energy of live performance,” says Maggie Cady, the General Manager at the theater. “There’s an electric feeling at the festival, fueled by the fact that every performance is a one-time-only event and one that we will be talking about for years to come at future festivals.”

Now in its seventh year, the Ocean State Improv Festival has become a beloved fixture of the Rhode Island summer arts scene, showcasing a vibrant mix of comedic and dramatic styles, innovative formats, and surprising twists.

Troupes include:

Juliet & Juliet, a duo who deliver incredible fully improvised Shakespearean plays and have attended every year of the festival.

Brotha Brotha, known for genre-bending narratives that are high energy and hilarious.

Electric City Puppets, who blend playful storytelling with puppetry for charming, unpredictable shows.

Magical Lying Hour, a unique piece where one performer has a memorized script while the other improvises every line.

Joining them are 21 troupes making their OSIF debut, offering everything from improvised Bollywood blockbusters to heartfelt storytelling, a pirate-themed advice show, and even a whimsical improvised bedtime musical to cap off the night on Friday.

Workshops and Mixer Shows

The festival also features hands-on workshops led by renowned improvisers from across the country. Topics range from physical storytelling and genre-based improvisation (horror, mockumentary, musicals) to deepening emotional connection on stage. Workshops are open to all levels of experience and can be booked via the festival website.

There are nightly performances Wednesday through Saturday, and Thursday through Saturday include 9:30 pm mixer shows – Pirate, Micetro, and Theatresports - where performers from different troupes collaborate live, often for the first time.

“The mixer shows are some of my favorite moments of the festival,” says Cady. “You can see performers catch lightning in a bottle—they’ve just met and instantly they are creating something magical together.”

