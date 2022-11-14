New England's Only Spanish-Language Repertory Theater Teatro ECAS Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Beloved local theater and arts institution Teatro ECAS, under the direction of co-founder and Artistic Executive Director Francis Parra, is celebrating 25 years of bringing Spanish-language theatrical performances, education, and culture to Providence at a gala on the evening of Saturday, November 19th. The event will be held on the site of their new theater space in the Valley Arts District which has a projected opening of spring 2023.

"There is so much to be grateful for right now," says Parra. "We are so proud of everything we've built in these past 25 years, and so excited to be able to move into our first permanent home next year. The gala is going to be a beautiful event where we can celebrate the past and look forward to the future with all of the people who helped us get where we are today."

Teatro ECAS only hosts their signature galas every five years, and this year's is poised to be the largest yet. It will feature live music and remarks from esteemed speakers, including co-host Randy Rosenbaum, longtime Rhode Island arts advocate, reflecting on his nearly 30 years of service as Executive Director of the RI State Council on the Arts.

The event will also feature an appearance from renowned Cuban-Mexican actor Francisco Gattorno, who will speak about the power of theater and the positive impact it has giving place and context to lived experience.

Tickets for the gala and opportunities to sponsor the event can be found at the Teatro ECAS website.