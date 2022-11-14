Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New England's Only Spanish-Language Repertory Theater Teatro ECAS Celebrates 25th Anniversary

The event will be held on the site of their new theater space in the Valley Arts District which has a projected opening of spring 2023.

Nov. 14, 2022  
New England's Only Spanish-Language Repertory Theater Teatro ECAS Celebrates 25th Anniversary

Beloved local theater and arts institution Teatro ECAS, under the direction of co-founder and Artistic Executive Director Francis Parra, is celebrating 25 years of bringing Spanish-language theatrical performances, education, and culture to Providence at a gala on the evening of Saturday, November 19th. The event will be held on the site of their new theater space in the Valley Arts District which has a projected opening of spring 2023.

"There is so much to be grateful for right now," says Parra. "We are so proud of everything we've built in these past 25 years, and so excited to be able to move into our first permanent home next year. The gala is going to be a beautiful event where we can celebrate the past and look forward to the future with all of the people who helped us get where we are today."

Teatro ECAS only hosts their signature galas every five years, and this year's is poised to be the largest yet. It will feature live music and remarks from esteemed speakers, including co-host Randy Rosenbaum, longtime Rhode Island arts advocate, reflecting on his nearly 30 years of service as Executive Director of the RI State Council on the Arts.

The event will also feature an appearance from renowned Cuban-Mexican actor Francisco Gattorno, who will speak about the power of theater and the positive impact it has giving place and context to lived experience.

Tickets for the gala and opportunities to sponsor the event can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209375®id=79&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.teatroecas.org%2Fextravaganza?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present THE FOUR SEASONS in December Photo
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra to Present THE FOUR SEASONS in December
The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra will present The Four Seasons. Jaime Laredo conducts Bach's Concerto for Violin and Oboe (Saturday only), featuring Laredo on violin and Cheryl Bishkoff on oboe, Mozart's Symphony No. 31 (Paris), and Vivaldi's The Four Seasons.
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Trinity Rep Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Trinity Rep
What did our critic think of A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Trinity Rep.?
Review: SWEAT at THE GAMM THEATRE Photo
Review: SWEAT at THE GAMM THEATRE
What did our critic think of SWEAT at THE GAMM THEATRE? For the better part of the last 40 years, things have been a nightmare for the American working class, especially across the so called 'rust belt' where factories once thrived and have now fallen silent and abandoned. In SWEAT, Lynn Nottage's Pulitzer prize winning play, the playwright takes us directly into that world with a piercing look at small town America and the destruction wrought in those communities by de-industrialization, racism, violence, and addiction.
ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE Returns To The Gamm Stage Photo
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Returns To The Gamm Stage
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) brings audiences home for the holidays with a limited run of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

More Hot Stories For You


Trinity Rep Using A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Raise $60,000 In Matching Grants To Feed Hungry LocalsTrinity Rep Using A CHRISTMAS CAROL To Raise $60,000 In Matching Grants To Feed Hungry Locals
November 10, 2022

The Rhode Island Foundation is matching every donation the public makes to Trinity Repertory Company during its 2022 run of “A Christmas Carol” with an equal grant to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, up to a total of $60,000.
AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER AND KATHARINE MCPHEE Plays The Providence Performing Arts Center, This DecemberAN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER AND KATHARINE MCPHEE Plays The Providence Performing Arts Center, This December
November 2, 2022

16-time Grammy award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer DAVID FOSTER and acclaimed singer, television and Broadway star, KATHARINE MCPHEE are taking their viral Instagram show on the road this December.   
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Returns To The Gamm StageIT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Returns To The Gamm Stage
November 2, 2022

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) brings audiences home for the holidays with a limited run of It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.
The Avett Brothers Perform at PPAC in May 2023The Avett Brothers Perform at PPAC in May 2023
October 28, 2022

THE AVETT BROTHERS will perform at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30P.  It has been five years since they played in Rhode Island. 
Pump House Music Works Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan This WeekendPump House Music Works Welcomes France's Guitar Master Pierre Bensusan This Weekend
October 27, 2022

Pump House Music Works welcomes France's guitar master Pierre Bensusan back to Wakefield on October 30. 