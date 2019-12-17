Ms. Lauryn Hill to Play the VETS in Providence

Grammy award-winning artist, Ms. Lauryn Hill will play The VETS in Providence on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 8:30pm. Tickets are on sale Friday and can be purchased online at TheVetsRI.com, by calling (401) 421.ARTS (2787), or in person at The VETS/PPAC box office located at 220 Weybosset St, Providence. Box office hours are Mon-Fri 10am-5pm; Sat 10am-2pm. The VETS on-site box office, located at One Avenue of the Arts, Providence, is only open on show days. For a complete schedule of The VETS events visit TheVetsRI.com.

Born in New Jersey to a schoolteacher mother and computer programmer/system's analyst father, it was obvious from a young age that Ms. Hill possessed extraordinary talents, abilities and propensity for creativity.

Walking and talking early, she would soon impress family and teachers alike with a seemingly quick mind and extended vocabulary. She excelled throughout school in all areas of academic, athletic, creative and extra-curricular activity. A venerable social butterfly, she used her talents and office as school president from 5th to 8th grade consecutively, to promote many concerns expectantly beyond her years like a school breakfast program intended for students her same age, who weren't able to eat adequately enough before school. This streak of community service would continue into high-school and beyond, eventually taking her into Africa and other parts of the world building wells in communities who lacked sufficient means to water and raising money, as well as sending food and clothing to the needy; not as a part of some school or social club's prerequisite, but from her own private desire to make tangible change. To backtrack for a moment, all of this of course would ultimately be supported by a love that began as early as she can remember, her love of music-which would result in her becoming known throughout the world.





