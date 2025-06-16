Katie Castagno Brings Unique Acoustic Sound to Forgotten Roots Festival, New Bedford

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Music lovers and community supporters alike won't want to miss the upcoming Forgotten Roots Festival, happening at the Interwoven Artist Studio, 634 Pleasant Street, New Bedford. This free, public event spotlights some of the region's most compelling acoustic performers, including the captivating singer-songwriter Katie Castagno, who takes the stage at 5:30 pm.

Katie Castagno is a unique voice in the New England music scene, blending her background as a geologist with a deep passion for songwriting. Her lyrics often reflect the natural world, human stories, and geological wonders, creating a rich tapestry of sound and meaning. Her sophomore album, Our Queer Elders, set for release this summer, is already generating buzz for its heartfelt celebration of individuals who have defied social and gender norms throughout history.

Fans of intimate, roots-driven music will also enjoy performances by Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, bringing soul and blues influences, and The ZYG 808, whose genre-bending Rock-Hop and Afrobeat beats add vibrant energy to the festival lineup.

Presented by Oversoul Theatre Collective, Inc., the Forgotten Roots Festival thrives thanks to generous support from the Mass Cultural Council, Mass Development TDI, New Bedford Creative, Leduc Center for Civic Engagement, Osborne Trust Fellowship, and Polyphonic Studios. The festival not only showcases outstanding local talent but also builds community connection through the power of live music.

Whether you're a fan of folk, soul, blues, or Afrobeat, this festival promises an unforgettable evening of sound and storytelling in a welcoming, accessible space. Don't miss your chance to experience Katie Castagno and other extraordinary artists in New Bedford this season.

For updates and more information on Katie Castagno's music, follow her on Instagram and Facebook @katiecastagnomusic or visit her website at katiecastagno.com.

