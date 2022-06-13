JOHN MULANEY: From Scratch Comes to PPAC in November

Emmy Award-winning writer, actor, and comedian John Mulaney is bringing his From Scratch tour to the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7P. Currently, Mulaney's 2021/2022 John Mulaney: From Scratch tour has sold out massive venues around North America from Madison Square Garden multiple times to the Hollywood Bowl and he continues to add more shows, including his show at PPAC this November.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 17 at 10A local time at ppacri.org. Fans will also have access to a special venue presale starting Wednesday, June 15 at 10A through Thursday, June 16 at 10P using the code TALLCHILD. Box Office window and phone sales begin Monday, June 20 at 10A.



A limited number of VIP tickets will also be available. Box Office window and phone hours are Monday through Thursday: 10A - 5P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.



Mulaney's show at PPAC will be a phone-free experience. Use of phones will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, phones will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times and can access them throughout the event only in designated Phone Use Areas within the venue. All devices will be re-secured in Yondr pouches before returning to the performance space.



All pouches and equipment are routinely sanitized. The Yondr staff is trained and required to follow safety guidelines and hygiene protocols to practice social distancing, minimal contact and wear required personal protective equipment.



Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be escorted out of the venue by security.