HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Launches Golden Snitch Digital Lottery in Providence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) has announced that the Golden Snitch Digital Lottery is now open for their upcoming engagement of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD. The six-time Tony Award winning production plays at PPAC for a limited, two-and-a-half-week engagement, Friday, September 19 through Saturday, October 4, 2025.

Digital lottery entries may be submitted via Lucky Seat at luckyseat.com - each lottery winner may purchase up to two (2) tickets at $40 each. The lottery ticket price is inclusive of all applicable fees.

For performances on September 19 - 21, 2025, lottery entries must be received by Wednesday, September 17 at 9:30A EST.

For performances on September 23 - 28, 2025, lottery entries must be received by Friday, September 19 at 9:30A EST.

For performances on September 30 - October 4, 2025, lottery entries must be received by Friday, September 26 at 9:30A EST.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Winner notifications will be sent via email one hour after entries have closed on Wednesday, September 17, Friday, September 19 and Friday, September 26.

Winners will then have a limited time window to claim and pay for the number of tickets specified in their winner notification email.

No purchase or payment is necessary to enter, nor does a purchase increase the chance of winning.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for the Digital Lottery.

Only one (1) entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

$40 tickets are void if resold.

Seats are assigned at the discretion of the Box Office and cannot be transferred to other people or performances.



Tickets for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD are currently sale at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street, Providence, RI 02903), online at www.ppacri.org and by phone at (401) 421-ARTS (2787). Box Office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A to 5P, Saturday, 10A to 2P, and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including five theme park lands at Universal Studios locations around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as the Platform 9 ¾ retail shops and iconic flagship store - Harry Potter New York. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.