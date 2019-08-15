Festival Ballet Announces 42nd Season

Festival Ballet Providence (FBP) is pleased to announce its 42nd Season, featuring an array of compelling dance programs including Rhode Island premieres and audience favorites. The 2019-2020 season includes innovative works by Tony Award Winner Christopher Wheeldon, master choreographer George Balanchine, and breakout star Yury Yanowsky. The season comprises seven programs performed in three venues throughout Providence, RI. Subscription tickets for all performances are on sale now. Additionally, tickets for the timeless holiday tradition The Nutcracker at PPAC (Dec. 13-15, 2019) are on sale now.

"This season we are bringing back some beloved audience favorites, and also moving forward into 2020 with new premieres," said Mihailo Djuric, Artistic Director. FBP has become known for pushing boundaries by presenting works from both emerging and established choreographers, while continuing their dedication to showcasing the classical story ballets that Rhode Islanders know and love. The 42nd Season offers three narrative favorites which promise to sweep audiences away. Viktor Plotnikov's fiery Carmen will come to life in the intimate setting of FBP's Black Box Theatre. The sparkling pair of Tchaikovsky masterworks, The Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, offer pure classicism on a grand scale. Djuric adds, "The combination of classicism and bold, new creations challenges the dancers, driving the art form forward in an important way."

FBP always presents its signature mixed repertory program in February, and this year's production, Game Changers, offers works from innovative choreographers at the top of their game. Ballet superstar Christopher Wheeldon, who has won multiple honors including Tony and Olivier awards among many others, offers a contemporary powerhouse titled Morphoses where "change" takes center stage in a piece that hits the extremes of human athleticism and artistry. Yury Yanowsky, whose recent credits for FBP include the apocalyptic Smoke & Mirrors among other works, will be creating a new ballet based on a short video project in collaboration with composer and electric violinist Josh Knowles. This world premiere, titled Same, blends together music and movement with Knowles joining the dancers on stage performing around and among them. "This program is a chance to experience powerful and innovative ideas coming alive through movement, and I'm thrilled our audience will get a chance to see it," said Djuric. "It's going to be quite a show."

Up Close on Hope offers a unique perspective on dance, with audiences experiencing performances mere feet from the dancers in FBP's Black Box Theatre on Hope Street. The first of two programs includes the return of Viktor Plotnikov's Carmen, originally created as his first major work for a ballet company in 2003. The second program features two ballets from 20th century icon George Balanchine-the explosive Tarantella and the jazzy romance of Who Cares? concert version-in addition to several world premieres.

The family series chatterBOXtheatre at the Black Box Theater celebrated its 10th Anniversary last season. This charming series immerses young audiences in delightful dance experiences. Djuric said, "The two chatterBOX works this season, Hansel & Gretel and Three Little Pigs, are stories of resilience and perseverance. These are both enchanting and empowering works and I'm delighted to see them come to life again."

Subscription packages are available now and can be purchased at festivalballetprovidence.org or by calling 401-353-1129. Single tickets for The Nutcracker are available now and can be purchased at www.ppacri.org or by calling 401-421-ARTS. Single tickets for all performances go on sale Sept. 3, 2019.





