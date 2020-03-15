Burbage Theatre Co Suspends THE VIBRATOR PLAY

In acknowledgement of the current climate under the coronavirus pandemic, Burbage Theatre Co will suspend performances of In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play this weekend.

The following statement has been released:

Please know that we do so with our staff, audience, and families in mind, as a good faith measure to our immediate community.



We have made this decision in response to Governor Gina Raimondo's declared State of Emergency, Mayor Jorge Elorza's declared State of Emergency in Providence, and the President's declared National State of Emergency. While Burbage falls legally under the capacity for public gatherings, we've determined the dangers of transference are weighty enough to merit our decision.



We are determined to present you In the Next Room, so keep an eye on your email for updates about the performance run - we're pushing our opening and working to extend the run! This is a play that is not to be missed.



Nothing is more important to us than your health and wellbeing. We will exchange all tickets as necessary.



If you had purchased tickets for tonight's performance (Friday March 13) or Sunday's matinee performance (Sunday March 15) you will receive a call from our Box Office offering free ticket exchange to any remaining performance that isn't sold out.



If you had reserved seats for our Pay-What-You-Can performance (Saturday March 14) you will have received an email with notification of the cancelled performance.



We sincerely apologize to members of the press for any inconvenience. We would be happy to have you at any remaining performance of In the Next Room. Even if it's too late to print, we've got seats for you.



Thank you for your patience and continued support of our theatre community in this uncertain time. Without your support we could not do what we do and, as a small non-profit arts organization, we ask that you consider supporting Burbage in any way you deem appropriate.



Exercise caution both for the sake of your own health and for that of the more vulnerable members of our community. Wash those hands! If we all take necessary precautions, we'll get through this and be back to the theatre for our delightful 1880s sexy comedy about hysteria.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You