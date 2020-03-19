Burbage Theatre Co Suspends Programming Until Further Notice

All Burbage Theatre Co programming suspended indefinitely.

Read the full statement below:

In an effort to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our community, Burbage Theatre Co will be suspending all programming indefinitely, until further notice. This includes performances of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room, or The Vibrator Play, Ayad Akhtar's Junk, and Stop Me If You've Heard It: a BTC Dark Night Event, in partnership with Kevin Broccoli and the Epic Theatre Co.



But there's no need to panic! We are working to ensure we have programming waiting in the wings for you when we've all returned to normalcy.



While we are all a little sequestered from one another, keep safe and healthy. Wash your hands. Employ social distancing. Prevent transmission of the virus to people who are at higher risk. Keep as informed as possible about prevention.



Here is a link to the CDC's resources on preparedness: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/index.html



At this time, all purchased tickets will be available for exchange. We plan to evaluate the current climate on a weekly basis. It is Burbage's intent to resume our scheduled performances of Sarah Ruhl's In the Next Room, or the Vibrator Play and to mount our Dark Night event with Kevin Broccoli when we're through the woods.



And even if our programming plans have been postponed for now this is an exciting to time keep updated on all things Burbage. Keep an eye open in the next few weeks for the announcement of Season 10, as well as about season auditions, and our annual Big-Time Celebration.



Burbage isn't going anywhere. Keep updated. Visit us online at www.burbagetheatre.org, or on social media, @burbagetheatreco Facebook & Instagram.



Thank you for your patience and continued support of our theatre community in this uncertain time.

Tickets sales make up about 60% of what we do here at Burbage. This postponement of our shows is a significant blow to our infrastructure. We'll undoubtedly be back, and continue to create great theatre, but without your support we could not do what we do and, as a small non-profit arts organization, we ask that you consider supporting Burbage in any way you deem appropriate.



Stay safe and healthy. And look forward!





