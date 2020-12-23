Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brendan Kirby Narrates A VISIT FROM ST. NICHOLAS ('TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS)

Since 2014, Brendan Kirby has been making Rhode Islanders laugh with his great sense of humor and comedic timing as a co-host on The Rhode Show.

Dec. 23, 2020  

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that WPRI 12's The Rhode Show co-host Brendan Kirby will narrate "A Visit from St. Nicholas ('Twas the Night Before Christmas)". Kirby's reading can be viewed below! This video is FREE to watch and is a special gift to the community from PPAC.


"Reading ''Twas the Night Before Christmas' on the PPAC stage has become a holiday tradition in Providence, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to participate this year!" Kirby said. "We hope that it will bring joy and good cheer to the community. Looking ahead beyond the Holidays, I hope to someday return to the PPAC stage again in the future; preferably to join the cast of Riverdance."

Since 2014, Brendan Kirby has been making Rhode Islanders laugh with his great sense of humor and comedic timing as a co-host on The Rhode Show. He is a lifelong Rhode Islander and a graduate of La Salle Academy and Rhode Island College, where he earned a degree in Communications.


Related Articles View More Rhode Island Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Cinnabar Theater Presents THE ABSOLUTE BRIGHTNESS OF LEONARD PELKEY
  • James Monroe Iglehart to Host Rebroadcast of Ray of Light Theatre's 2015 production of LIZZIE
  • Theatreworks Silicon Valley Offers On-Demand Streaming For Hershey Felder TCHAIKOVSKY
  • Theatre Rhinoceros Presents THE REVIEW, OR HOW TO EAT YOUR OPPOSITION