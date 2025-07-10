Ballet Rhode Island Welcomes Alexandra Cook As New Operations Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Rhode Island has named Alexandra Cook as its new Operations Director. A Rhode Island native with a distinguished career in the non-profit dance sector, Cook brings an exceptional blend of leadership, creativity, and community-driven vision to the company as it enters its 48th season.

"As a Rhode Island-raised dancer, I am thrilled to be coming home to be Operations Director at Ballet RI," said Cook. "I'm excited to contribute to the vibrant, cutting-edge work being done by the company and the School. I look forward to connecting with the community and building bridges to strengthen access to dance for everyone!"

Cook most recently served as Director of Education and Community Engagement at Baryshnikov Arts in Manhattan, where she collaborated closely with Mikhail Baryshnikov to launch the organization's first education programs post-pandemic. Prior to that, she led Youth and Family Programs at Mark Morris Dance Group from 2017-2024, overseeing community initiatives that reached over 5,000 participants annually. Her broad expertise spans performance production, faculty mentorship, pedagogical leadership, and strategic arts program development.

She has taught and choreographed for institutions and communities around the globe; including Ballet RI, American Dance Festival, and international schools in Hong Kong and South Korea. Cook has performed with the State Ballet of Rhode Island, Fusionworks Modern Dance Company, and more. She holds a B.A. in Dance and Economics from Denison University and an M.F.A. in Performing Arts Management from Brooklyn College. Her writing on dance education has been featured in Dance Magazine.

"Over the past several seasons, Ballet RI has experienced tremendous artistic growth, and we are now focused on building the organizational infrastructure to support and sustain that momentum," said Kathleen Breen Combes, Artistic Executive Director of Ballet RI. "Bringing Alexandra onto our leadership team allows us to strengthen our internal operations, prepare for continued expansion, and ensure a stable and strategic business model that supports both our artistic vision and community impact."