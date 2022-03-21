BLIPPI THE MUSICAL Makes A Special Stop At PPAC, June 18

Round Room Live, Moonbug Entertainment, and the Providence Performing Arts Center have announced that Blippi The Musical will be visiting PPAC on Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2P! Blippi The Musical is bringing the vivacious, energetic, and educational children's character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage.

Tickets for Blippi The Musical go on sale at the PPAC Box Office, online at ppacri.org and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) on Friday, March 25 at 10A with pre-sales starting on Wednesday, March 23. Tickets are $60 - $29; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket restoration charge. A limited number of Blippi The Musical Photo Experience packages are available; learn more at ppacri.org or at blippithemusical.com

Box Office Hours are Monday - Friday, 10A - 5P, Saturday, 10A - 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on show days.

Groups of 10 or more may contact Paul Hiatt at phiatt@ppacri.org or 401.574.3162 to order tickets.

"There's a very clear demand and excitement for Blippi The Musical, as tickets to 2022 performances are selling out," says Stephen Shaw (the tour's producer and co-president of Round Room Live). "We're delighted to be able to bring this thrilling show to additional audiences across the country, while prioritizing safety with venue and health officials in every city."

"We are always looking for more ways to bring Blippi to fans - and the live shows are an especially exciting way for families to see the character they love in person," says Katelynn Heil (General Manager of the Blippi franchise). "After a sold-out run, we are excited to partner with Round Room Live again on the live show experience, which promises to bring the Blippi show to life through song and dance for families across the country."

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement and amazing music. Children across the world have quickly taken to Blippi's charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons. In the live show they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.

Blippi takes kids on the ultimate play date through field trips and adventures. Always curious, Blippi encourages learning through playing, doing and exploring. He's taught millions of kids how to count, colors, letters, and much more. In just a few years since his inception, Blippi has become a global sensation with over 37 million YouTube subscribers and one billion views per month. Blippi is also available on some of the largest premium streaming services such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Roku, Virgin Media and Kidoodle.

In November 2020, Round Room Live and Moonbug Entertainment released the Blippi The Musical Cast Recording for download and streaming on all major music streaming platforms. The original North American Tour Cast Recording features 13 family-friendly songs from the live show. Fans can download or stream the cast recording using this link: https://moonbug.lnk.to/BLive.

Blippi is a character created by Stevin John. For Blippi The Musical, the character will be played by professional stage performers selected by Stevin John.