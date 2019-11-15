Aurea Ensemble Presents Annual Holiday Concert: A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES
Aurea Ensemble will present its annual holiday concert, A Child's Christmas in Wales on Sunday, December 15, 3pm at St. John's Episcopal Church in Barrington and on Friday, December 20, 7pm at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Providence. This heartwarming performance ushers in the season with the Ensemble's magical alchemy of music and words, incorporating a charming reading of the Dylan Thomas classic story with musical interludes of festive chamber music, harpsichord and traditional English carols. The concert is for all ages, an uplifting event for children and adults alike.
The program opens with works to celebrate the winter solstice and holiday season, including music of William Boyce, Krishan Oberon's setting of The Oxen, Rebecca Clarke's Combined Carols, poetry of Dickinson, Marvel, Oliver, Mansfield, Longfellow and harmonica improvisations of Chris Turner.
Aurea is delighted to feature acclaimed actor Nigel Gore, his many stage credits include the Publick Theatre, Boston; Bedlam Theatre, NY; Prague Shakespeare Company, and numerous international festivals, regional theaters, film and television. Also reading this classic tale is Chris Turner, actor and harmonica virtuoso sharing his unique improvisations of classic carols.
Two Performances: Providence, RI; and Barrington RI
Featuring:
Consuelo Sherba, viola
Jesse Holstein, violin
Alexey Shabalin, violin
Chris Turner, harmonica and reader
Sunday, December 15, 2019, 3:00pm
St. John's Episcopal Church
131 County Rd., Barrington, RI 02806
Tickets: General $30 Seniors $25 Students $10 Special Offer: Children Free with 2 Adults
Friday, December 20, 2019, 7PM
St. Martin's Episcopal Church
50 Orchard Ave., Providence, RI 02906
Tickets: General $30 Seniors $25 Students $10 Special Offer: Children Free with 2 Adults. Available at the door or Eventbrite.com