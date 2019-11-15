Aurea Ensemble Presents Annual Holiday Concert: A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES

Aurea Ensemble will present its annual holiday concert, A Child's Christmas in Wales on Sunday, December 15, 3pm at St. John's Episcopal Church in Barrington and on Friday, December 20, 7pm at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Providence. This heartwarming performance ushers in the season with the Ensemble's magical alchemy of music and words, incorporating a charming reading of the Dylan Thomas classic story with musical interludes of festive chamber music, harpsichord and traditional English carols. The concert is for all ages, an uplifting event for children and adults alike.

The program opens with works to celebrate the winter solstice and holiday season, including music of William Boyce, Krishan Oberon's setting of The Oxen, Rebecca Clarke's Combined Carols, poetry of Dickinson, Marvel, Oliver, Mansfield, Longfellow and harmonica improvisations of Chris Turner.

Aurea is delighted to feature acclaimed actor Nigel Gore, his many stage credits include the Publick Theatre, Boston; Bedlam Theatre, NY; Prague Shakespeare Company, and numerous international festivals, regional theaters, film and television. Also reading this classic tale is Chris Turner, actor and harmonica virtuoso sharing his unique improvisations of classic carols.

Two Performances: Providence, RI; and Barrington RI

http://aureaensemble.org/aurea-repertoire-programs/a-childs-christmas-in-wales/

Featuring:

Consuelo Sherba, viola

Jesse Holstein, violin

Alexey Shabalin, violin

Chris Turner, harmonica and reader

Sunday, December 15, 2019, 3:00pm

St. John's Episcopal Church

131 County Rd., Barrington, RI 02806

Tickets: General $30 Seniors $25 Students $10 Special Offer: Children Free with 2 Adults

Friday, December 20, 2019, 7PM

St. Martin's Episcopal Church

50 Orchard Ave., Providence, RI 02906

Tickets: General $30 Seniors $25 Students $10 Special Offer: Children Free with 2 Adults. Available at the door or Eventbrite.com





