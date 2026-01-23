AN INTIMATE EVENING WITH DAVID FOSTER AND KATHERINE MCPHEE Cancelled at PPAC

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to unforeseen circumstances, An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Sunday, February 1st has been cancelled.

In a joint statement, David Foster and Katharine McPhee said, “We're deeply sorry to share that, on the advice of medical professionals, we need to cancel the upcoming tour due to an unexpected health issue. This decision wasn't made lightly, but right now the priority has to be rest and recovery.

We know how much you've been looking forward to these shows, and we're truly sorry for the disappointment and inconvenience this causes. Thank you for your understanding, kindness, and support.”

Patrons who purchased their tickets from the PPAC Box Office and from ppacri.org do not need to take any further action at this time; refunds will be automatically issued. Please note that it may take three to five business days for a refund to be posted to a ticketholder's account.

For tickets that were purchased elsewhere, ticketholders should contact their point of purchase provider.

