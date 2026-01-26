Review: ANTHROPOLOGY at The Players At Barker Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Despite the seemingly endless complications and headaches associated with technology, most of us will agree that it helps more than hinders and has made our lives easier, or at least more productive—until the recent arrival of Artificial intelligence (AI), which has reignited the debate. Lauren Gunderson’s fascinating play, ‘anthropology,’ presented by The Players at Barker Playhouse, is foremost a drama with plenty of humor and social commentary that examines the arguable benefits of AI and whether ultimately it does more harm than good.

Merril is a Silicon Valley software developer, played impeccably by Katie Preston, whose younger sister Angie (Tali Russell), disappeared a year ago and is presumed dead. Using her engineering prowess, Merril pours every bit of data related to her sister—including phone records, email messages, and social media posts—into an algorithm that brings Angie (or rather, her likeness) back to life. Merril’s program uses Angie’s voice and image, but it's her candid speech (peppered with profanity), erratic temperament, and brazen attitude that convince Merril she has been reunited with her late sister, at least virtually.

Her primary reason for creating the AI-version of Angie was closure—to right any wrongs, apologize for not being there, and say goodbye—but Merril soon realizes that her sister’s electronic alter ego is more than just a sounding board. For starters, when Angie learns Merril and her girlfriend, Raquel (EJ Hines), split up, she hacks into Merril's phone and invites Raquel over for a talk. Soon thereafter, Angie advises Merril that she may be able to solve the mystery behind her disappearance, but only with the cooperation of their estranged mother, Brin (Lee Rush), a former drug addict who abandoned them when Merril was only eighteen.

The script is loaded with passionate, informative conversation, and the exchanges—particularly between Merril and Angie—are amusing and compelling, courtesy of Gunderson’s concise prose and Joan Dillenbeck’s attentive direction. Set and Projections Designer Ian Hudgins creates a simple yet effective representation of Merril’s home where she and the audience first hear then see Angie’s effigy, leading up to a noisy, sophisticated medley of sounds and graphics representing an overwhelming compilation of information.

Despite the dense albeit timely subject matter, ‘anthropology’ has a lot of heart and calls special attention to the strength and intricacies of human relationships. Although AI is here to stay and a force to be reckoned with, Merril understands that chatbot Angie pales in comparison to both the good and bad parts of her sister in real life. But can she help remedy her grief?

Preston delivers a tour de force performance, rife with menacing intelligence and profound insecurity. Merril is clearly a master in her profession, whereas her personal life has proven to be one challenge after another, and Preston’s empathetic portrayal is both relatable and believable. Russell is remarkably persuasive and disarmingly funny. Her voice alone conveys Angie’s spunk and brutal honesty, which manage to keep her anxiety and vulnerability hidden for only so long.

Rush’s emotionally charged portrayal is pointed and painful—and I mean that as a compliment. As Brin, she dutifully demonstrates the delicacy of a mother who made awful choices and repeatedly has to earn her children’s forgiveness. Hines leaves a lasting impression as Raquel, Merril’s love interest, whose stoic disposition towards her ex-girlfriend evolves into affection and ultimately, grave concern.

Gunderson throws in a few plot twists that I didn’t completely appreciate, but they don’t detract whatsoever from the evident substance of the story and the strength and talent of this production. ‘anthropology’ is ambitious, thought-provoking theater, complete with stellar performances and a powerful message.

The Players’ ‘anthropology’ runs through February 1st at the Barker Playhouse, 400 Benefit Street in Providence, RI. For tickets and information, call 401-273-0590 or visit playersri.org. Photo by Samantha Hudgins.

