The Community Players to Continue 104th Season With HAROLD AND MAUDE

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rhode Island's oldest community theater, The Community Players, currently celebrating its 104th season, will continue this year's theme “From Screen to Stage” with the dark comedy Harold and Maude, from February 13 – 22, 2026.

Writer Colin Higgins adapted his beloved screenplay into this hit stage play about a lonely 19-year-old boy who finally learns how to truly live when he meets a delightfully wacky octogenarian. Harold is the proverbial poor little rich kid. Alienated and fixated upon death, he repeatedly stages his own suicide in a cry for attention from his self-obsessed mother. While attending a funeral, he encounters Maude, who shares his love for memorial services, but for different reasons. Harold soon develops a peculiar attachment to Maude and her eccentric philosophy, and their quirky relationship deepens, eventually opening a pathway for Harold to embrace life.

Directed by Brad Kirton of North Providence, and starring Noah Martinez of Providence and Mary Paolino of West Warwick as Harold and Maude, the play also features the talents of Dan Curtin of Norton, MA, Karen Gail Kessler of West Warwick, Izzy Labbe and W. Grant Willis of Providence, and Leslie Racine Martin, Ron Martin, and Katie Weeks of Warwick. This cult classic blurs the lines between love, loss, and satire in an exploration of how we interact with the world around us and challenges its audience to look at life from a different perspective.

Produced at Jenks Auditorium located at 350 Division Street in Pawtucket, performances are scheduled for February 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22, 2026 with Friday and Saturday curtain times at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for students (with a valid ID). Discount rates are also available for all performances for groups of 20 or more. Those attending the opening night performance on Friday, February 13 will be entered into a drawing for a special prize! Come and experience live theater at its best!