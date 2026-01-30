Gamm Theatre to Stage Henrik Ibsen's Classic GHOSTS

🎭 NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) will present Henrik Iben's Ghosts in a new adaptation by Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella. The playwright's vivid and perhaps most controversial play explores the long-term consequences of keeping secrets and concealing painful truths. Over three increasingly suspenseful acts, Ibsen's play tells the story of a mother desperately trying to outrun the ghosts of the past while facing a harrowing and seemingly impossible choice in the present.

Ghosts runs from February 26-March 22. Tickets range from $47-$77 with discounts for members, students, and groups of 8 or more. To purchase, go to gammtheatre.org/ghosts or call 401-723-4266.

Estrella directs a cast of five including Jeanine Kane (Nora in Ibsen's A Doll's House in 2011 and Lucas Hnath's A Doll's House, Part 2 in 2019) as the widow Helen Alving who is determined to conceal her late husband's corrupt past in order to secure a future for her son. Liam Roberts (Fortinbras in Hamlet, Count Franz Orsini-Rosenberg in Amadeus) plays her son, Oswald, a painter recently returned from Paris and suffering from an undisclosed disease.

ABOUT GHOSTS

Henrik Ibsen's haunting masterpiece of moral reckoning lays bare the corrosive power of secrets and the cost of keeping up appearances. In a remote Norwegian town, Helen Alving prepares to dedicate an orphanage in her late husband's name. But when her son, Oswald, returns home, buried truths start to surface and the ghosts of the past refuse to stay hidden. Hypocrisy, illness, and forbidden love begin to expose the rot beneath respectability and ignite a firestorm of guilt and desire. Bold, unsettling, and decades ahead of its time, Ghosts still hits like a gut punch with one of the most powerful climaxes in all of modern drama.