2nd Thursday Blues Jam Sessions Held as Mwalim Daphunkee Professor's THUNDERCHILD Tour Continues

2nd Thursday Blues is a monthly jam session hosted by the Oversoul Theatre Collective at the Underground Railroad Cafe in New Bedford (213 Acushnet Ave), providing a vibrant, workshop-styled environment for blues, soul, and jazz musicians to collaborate and hone their craft. Led by Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, the founding Artistic Director of OTC, the sessions offer a unique space for musicians of all skill levels to connect, improvise, and explore the depths of their musicality in an informal, public rehearsal atmosphere. Held on the second Thursday of each month at 8 PM, 2nd Thursday Blues is an open invitation for both seasoned artists and newcomers to join the groove.

2nd Thursday Blues director, Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor, a multi-award-winning musical powerhouse is hitting new highs with his latest album "Thunderchild," a jazzy-soul-blues fusion that is captivating audiences across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. The ongoing success of the Thunderchild tour, which has already visited Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Vermont, and the DMV area, showcases a new model for independent artists, focusing on the power of live gigs, tours, festivals, and merchandise sales, while making streaming numbers a secondary concern.

Since its release, "Thunderchild" has generated buzz for its genre-bending compositions and Mwalim's signature blend of soulful storytelling, bluesy grooves, and jazz improvisation. The tour has drawn in packed audiences eager to experience Mwalim's dynamic live performances, which blur the lines between intimate storytelling and high-energy jams.

The success of Thunderchild represents more than just a milestone for Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor; it is also an example of a growing trend in the independent music industry. This project is part of a new business model that has already proven its effectiveness, with the Thunderchild tour achieving sold-out shows in key cities such as Boston, Providence, Burlington, and Washington, DC. Fans have embraced Mwalim's ability to blend traditional blues and jazz with a modern, soulful edge, making the live experience something truly memorable.

"Thunderchild" is an introspective journey through soundscapes of blues, jazz, soul, and the spoken word. Drawing from his nearly 40-year career in the underground music scene, Mwalim taps into his roots as both a storyteller and a musician. The album deals with themes of identity, survival, and resilience, using the music itself as a vehicle for healing and reflection. Standout tracks like "A Party at the Crossroads" and "Always Right There" showcase Mwalim's unique approach to blending genres, while pushing the boundaries of contemporary soul and jazz.



As the Thunderchild tour continues, Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor shows no signs of slowing down. Upcoming performances will take him through more cities in the Northeast and beyond. Fans can expect more festival appearances, intimate house concerts, and the release of limited-edition vinyl for the album as demand grows.

Updated Tour Dates:

September 28: Falmouth Art Center, Falmouth, MA

October 1: Brewster Ladies Library, Brewster, MA

October 11: Blue Room, Cranston, RI

October 12: Club Passim, Cambridge, MA

October 14: Uncommon Stage - Boston Commons

October 19: Savor The Square Festival, Roxbury, MA

November 14: Rockville Memorial Library, Rockville, MD

About Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor:

Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor is an award-winning musician, songwriter, and producer with deep roots in the underground music scene. Known for his genre-bending style, Mwalim blends blues, jazz, soul, and spoken word into a distinctive sound that continues to captivate audiences. In addition to his solo work, Mwalim is a founding member of the Grammy-nominated band The GroovaLottos, founding artistic director of Oversoul Theatre Collective, and a tenured professor of English and Black Studies at UMass Dartmouth.

