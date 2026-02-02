Opera House Theatre Company to Present TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Opera House Theatre Company will present To Kill A Mockingbird, Harper Lee's timeless American classic, running February 19 through March 1, 2026 on the Thalian Hall Main Stage. Part of the company's 41st Season, this powerful production brings one of the most important stories in American literature vividly to life for today's audiences.

Adapted for the stage by Christopher Sergel from Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, To Kill A Mockingbird is a moving exploration of justice, compassion, and moral courage. Set in the fictional town of Maycomb, Alabama, the story is told through the eyes of young Scout Finch as her father, Atticus Finch, defends a Black man falsely accused of a crime-forcing the community to confront its own conscience and deeply rooted prejudices.

The production stars acclaimed actor Cullen Moss (Outer Banks, One Tree Hill) in the iconic role of Atticus Finch, bringing depth, humanity, and quiet strength to one of the most revered characters on the American stage. The cast also features a stacked ensemble of beloved Wilmington performers and regional favorites, highlighting Opera House Theatre Company's continued commitment to pairing professional talent with outstanding local artists.

Directed by Justin Smith and stage managed by Terri Hsu, this production marks a rare opportunity for Opera House Theatre Company to present a straight play on the Thalian Hall Main Stage. The company is especially proud to bring this meaningful and timely work to the forefront, offering audiences an intimate, thought-provoking theatrical experience.

Performances run Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, with Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM.