Joffrey Ballet to Offer Free Public Workshops During 3-Week USC Residency

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beginning March 17, residents of the Midlands will have the special opportunity to experience the joy and artistry of dance alongside the artists of The Joffrey Ballet, a world-renowned company offering a week of public workshops around the Capital City.



The Joffrey will be in residence at the University of South Carolina, where they will set a world premiere by choreographer and Joffrey Rehearsal Director Nicolas Blanc, in addition to teaching classic works from Joffrey’s repertory to students from USC’s Betsy Blackmon Dance Company. As part of their residency, Joffrey Community Engagement leaders and Company Artists will lead a variety of free dance workshops for persons of all ages and abilities. Activities include classes for public school students, dance educators, senior citizens, people living with Parkinson's, and the public at large.



"At the Joffrey, we believe dance is for everyone. Our mission is to break down barriers and make the art form accessible," says Linda Swayze, Joffrey Community Engagement Director. "This residency is an opportunity to connect with the Midlands community, offering workshops that invite people of all ages and abilities to experience the freedom of dance. Whether as a career, a hobby, or simply a way to find joy, dance has the power to inspire."

“The Joffrey’s mission of community engagement is so important to pushing dance forward in our country,” says Jennifer Deckert, Director of USC’s Betsy Blackmon Dance Program. “It’s incredible to be able to share this unique cultural opportunity with our students, our campus and our community at large.”

Offerings open to the public include:



Plié on the Plaza (March 29, Columbia Museum of Art), an opportunity during Soda City Market for people of all ages and abilities. These 15-20-minute movement classes take place on CMA’s Boyd Plaza.

Two Community Masterclasses with Joffrey Company Artists (March 22 and 29, USC Dance Studios), open to intermediate and advanced dancers aged 12+.

Movement Class with Columbia Parkinson’s Support Group (March 24, Lexington Medical Center), offering a supportive space for all ages and abilities to explore how dance can enhance mental and physical well-being.

Girl Scouts Movement Class (March 24, Cathy Novinger Girl Scout Leadership Center), a fun and inclusive dance class for Girl Scouts aged 12+.

Open Rehearsal with The Joffrey Ballet (March 26, USC Dance Studios, very limited availability), an opportunity to observe Joffrey Company Artists working on a world-premiere by choreographer and Rehearsal Director Nicolas Blanc.

Professional Development Day for Dance Educators (March 28, USC Dance Studios), offering insight and resources for advancing dance education to teachers and dance education students.

The Joffrey will host several experiences for specific communities, including senior citizen members of The Lourie Center and high school students at Dreher and AC Flora High Schools. They will also travel to Greenville for classes at The Fine Arts Center and the SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities.



Online registration and/or participation waivers are required for many of the public events and space may be limited. For more information and to register, visit dance.sc.edu and click the Joffrey Community Events link on the website’s front page.



The three-week residency will culminate on April 5 at the Koger Center for the Arts in a special performance by The Joffrey Ballet, including a student performance with accompaniment by the USC Symphony Orchestra. A gala fundraiser presented by the USC Board of Dance will be held after the concert. Tickets for the performance and gala are available now.

Comments