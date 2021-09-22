Duke Energy Center's Resident Companies To Require Proof Of Covid-19 Vaccination Or Negative Covid-19 Test

Today, Carolina Ballet, North Carolina Opera, North Carolina Symphony, North Carolina Theatre, and PineCone, the resident companies of Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts announce that, in order to ensure a safe return to live, indoor performances and productions this fall, proof of vaccination or negative PCR test will be required.

The companies are joining performing arts organizations and venues around the country in adopting updated health and safety policies for audiences. Beginning October 1, 2021, all audience members are required to provide proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or, if they cannot be vaccinated, a negative Covid-19 PCR test completed within 72 hours prior to entering the venue.

In keeping with the City of Raleigh requirement, everyone coming to Duke Energy Center to attend a resident company performance or event, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear a mask. These policies and procedures are being put in place as part of the resident companies' commitment to creating a safe and comfortable environment for performers, audiences, staff, and volunteers.

Guests who are unable to provide verification of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 PCR test may contact the applicable resident company ticket office to discuss flexible options for their tickets.

The current Duke Energy Center Covid-19 health and safety policy includes meeting HVAC air filtration and circulation system requirements, utilizing enhanced cleaning procedures, and providing hand sanitizer throughout the venue. For information, please also visit Duke Energy Center's Cleaning Protocols and Attendee Safety page.