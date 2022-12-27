DREAMGIRLS Comes to North Carolina Theatre in February

Dreamgirls is coming to North Carolina Theatre in February. Performances begin February 7th through February 12th, 2023.

Dreamgirls transports us to a time in musical history when rhythm and blues blended with other styles of popular music to create a new American sound. Spanning from gospel, R&B, and smooth pop to the arrival of disco, this musical mirrors the glamorous and electrifying rise of groups like The Supremes, The Marvelettes, The Temptations and The Shirelles.

Through exploring themes of ambition, hope and betrayal, Dreamgirls reveals the behind-the-scenes reality of the competitive entertainment industry, and how women not only survived but redefined the phenomenal "dream." Dreamgirls was the winner of six Tony Awards, including Jennifer Holliday for Best Actress, and winner of the Academy Award for Jennifer Hudson.