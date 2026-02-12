Capital Arts Theater Guild to Launch New Program SONGWRITERS SANDBOX in 2026

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Capital Arts Theater Guild has announced the first of many programs for its 2026 Developmental Slate, kicking off the season with Songwriters Sandbox.

Songwriters Sandbox is a quarterly meeting of musical theater writers and/or writing teams to present 10 min excerpts of projects they are currently working on to the attending group for feedback – aiding in the development of their original musicals.

Consisting of 5 live presentations each meeting, these free sessions are open to any and all theater lovers, and aim to create a community of artists where a shared passion for musicals lends itself to development, networking, and elevation of all aspects of creating new musical theater content; not only musicals but also song cycles, cabaret, and more.

Each session will take place from 6:30 – 9:00pm, and will be held at the Theatre Raleigh Arts Center campus (venue to be announced before each session).

The first session will take place Thursday, March 5th 2026, 6:30-9:00pm at the Green Room Coffee Shop - 3031 Barrow Drive, Raleigh NC.

The Songwriters Sandbox Coordinator, Lisette Glodowski, will be leading each session.

Lisette Glodowski is an award-winning composer-lyricist, actor, choreographer and educator, and is also our first Artist in Residence! She has performed on stages coast to coast, written numerous musicals and plays, choreographed for regional houses, coached many broadway singers, and earned her MFA at The Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Current writing project with long term collaborator Richard C. Walter: Madame Clicquot: A Revolutionary Musical –– World Premiere at Pittsburgh CLO, Studio Cast Recording. Other shows in development: Velvet Over Steel, The Adventures of Atalanta, Much A Cruise About Nothing, Starving Artist: A Song Cycle, Call Me Coppelia and more!

For full information and guidelines, please visit https://capitalartstheaterguild.com/sandbox/