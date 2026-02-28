Broadway at DPAC Announces 2026-2027 Show Season

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Direct from New York, Nederlander presents Broadway at DPAC’s 2026 / 2027 Season, with eight shows performing at the Durham Performing Arts Center, including Broadway’s biggest blockbuster, Wicked, and the return of the spectacular hit, The Phantom of the Opera.

Broadway at DPAC’s 2026-27 Season

Buena Vista Social Club

September 22-27, 2026

It’s been years since legendary singer Omara Portuondo last entered a recording studio. Once known as the “Queen of Feeling,” her voice was celebrated throughout Cuba – until she vanished from the spotlight. But when an ambitious young record producer brings her a rare opportunity, the elusive diva must finally reckon with her past.

The Tony and GRAMMY Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club is a journey through music and memory into the beating heart of Havana. A world-class company brings the story of the iconic album to thrilling life in this tale of big dreams, second chances, and music that needs no translation.

Maybe Happy Ending

October 13-18, 2026

Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Maybe Happy Ending tells the deeply human story of a chance encounter that sparks connection, adventure, and maybe even love. Helmed by Tony Award-winning director Michael Arden (Parade), Maybe Happy Ending is a totally original new musical adventure that explores what it means to be human. Even if they’re not.

Death Becomes Her

November 10-15, 2026

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for.

After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored, and a grudge to last eternity. Now a warning! You may not be ready for the unbelievable amount of comedy, glamour, and magic onstage.

The Bodyguard

December 8-13, 2026

Based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, The Bodyguard is a thrilling, romantic musical that combines high-stakes suspense with unforgettable music. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don’t expect is to fall in love.

The Bodyguard features a whole host of unforgettable classics including "Queen of the Night," "So Emotional," "I Will Always Love You," "I Wanna Dance with Somebody," "Saving All My Love," and "One Moment in Time," alongside thrilling plot twists and emotional drama. The Bodyguard is an electrifying combination of romance, suspense and chart-topping music that will captivate audiences from start to finish.

Wicked

March 31-April 18, 2027

Welcome to the wonderful Land of Oz, where there is a young woman, born with emerald-green skin — smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships until the world decides to call one good and the other one wicked.

Wicked tells its story with a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good."

Operation Mincemeat

May 11-16, 2027

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and — of all people — Ian Fleming turn the tide of WWII? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony winner, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical.

It’s 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they’re about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, it’s the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

The Phantom of the Opera

May 26-June 6, 2027

The Phantom is back to thrill audiences once again! Cameron Mackintosh presents a revitalized new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary musical, The Phantom of the Opera, which was rapturously received by London critics when it reopened in 2021. Featuring Maria Björnson’s brilliant original design and based on the celebrated direction of Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne, the new Phantom North American tour comes to DPAC in the Triangle, May 26 – June 6, 2027.

The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 47 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting, and soaring score includes "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade," and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of the Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of a young soprano, Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine’s love for Raoul, The Phantom’s obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness, and passions collide.

The show is produced by Cameron Mackintosh with LW Entertainment.

Just in Time

July 13-18, 2027

Just in Time is taking Broadway by storm, and will make a splash in the Triangle. The new musical Just in Time brings to life the story of Bobby Darin, the legendary singer whose short but remarkable journey took him from teen idol to global sensation. The show is packed with his biggest hits, including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash,” and “Dream Lover."