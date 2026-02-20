North Carolina Opera Chorus to Perform With Andrea Bocelli At Lenovo Center

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

When internationally acclaimed tenor Andrea Bocelli brings his Romanza tour to the Lenovo Center tonight, the chorus on stage will be led by North Carolina Opera's Chorus Master, Jeanie Wozencraft-Ornellas, with the ensemble composed primarily of North Carolina Opera Chorus members.

"It is always an honor to see our artists engaged at this level," said North Carolina Opera General Director Eric Mitchko. "Jeanie's leadership on a production of this scale reflects the strength of the artistic community we continue to build here in Raleigh."

The North Carolina Opera Chorus is comprised of professional singers from across the region who perform in the company's mainstage productions throughout the season. Opportunities such as the Romanza tour highlight the caliber of artists within the organization and the role North Carolina Opera plays in shaping and sustaining professional vocal talent in North Carolina.

The collaboration also reflects the strong ties between North Carolina Opera and arts education institutions across the state. In addition to her leadership with the company, Wozencraft-Ornellas serves as Chair of the Music Department and Associate Professor of Voice at Meredith College, mentoring the next generation of vocal artists. Longtime North Carolina Opera performer Gretchen Bruesehoff, an Adjunct Assistant Professor of Music at Elon University, also helped involve Elon students in the performance experience, extending the impact of the evening beyond the concert stage and into the classroom.