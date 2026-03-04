NaTasha Yvette Williams To Star As Mama Rose In GYPSY at Opera House Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Raleigh Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Raleigh & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Grammy-winning and Tony-nominated Broadway actress NaTasha Yvette Williams will star as Mama Rose in Opera House Theatre Company's summer production of Gypsy, running June 18-28 at Thalian Hall.

Williams received a Tony Award nomination for her performance as Sweet Sue in Some Like It Hot and is a Grammy Award winner as a principal vocalist on the production's Grammy Award-winning cast album. Her extensive Broadway credits include Wicked (Madame Morrible), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Zelma), Chicago (Matron Mama Morton), Waitress (Becky), The Color Purple (Sofia), and The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (Mariah).

In addition to her Broadway career, Williams is a founding member of Black Theatre United and has performed at Lincoln Center, with the New York Philharmonic, and at Carnegie Hall. A Fayetteville native, Williams returns to OHTC following her acclaimed performance as Linda Loman in the company's 2024 production of Death of a Salesman. Her return marks a significant homecoming as she takes on one of the most iconic and demanding roles in the musical theatre canon. The production will be directed by Suellen Yates and choreographed by Bradley Barefoot.